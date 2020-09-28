GA, Meigs move on to districts

JACKSON, Ohio — A local flavor at the district level.

Both Gallia Academy and Meigs earned trips to the district tournament next week after respectively finishing first and second on Monday afternoon at the Division II Southeast sectional girls golf tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Blue Angels notched their second sectional crown in three years by holding off the Lady Marauders by five shots and posted a winning tally of 399. MHS was the overall runner-up out of 10 scoring teams with a 404.

Waterford ended up third and clinched the final district berth with a team tally of 429.

South Point senior Abbi Zornes won medalist honors with a 16-over par round of 87. Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill was the overall runner-up with an 88.

Zornes was joined by Mackenzie Koverman of Minford and Lauren Bevins of Pike Eastern as the individual at-large qualifiers. Koverman shot a fourth place effort of 96, while Bevins was seventh overall with a 99.

Four of the five Blue Angels recorded top 20 efforts individually, with senior Lilly Rees leading the way with a third place finish of 90.

Avery Minton was next with a 98 for sixth place, while Abby Hammons and Emma Hammons respectively placed tied for 11th and tied for 20th with efforts of 102 and 109 to round out the winning tally.

Maddi Meadows also carded a 113 for GAHS, good enough for 27th place overall.

Kylee Robinson followed Cotterill for MHS with a 96, placing fifth overall. Shelby Whaley and Olivia Haggy respectively placed 16th and tied for 28th with rounds of 106 and 114.

Lorena Kennedy also carded a 128 for the Lady Marauders, allowing her to finish 38th overall.

River Valley had its season end with an eighth place finish of 544. Sophia Gee led the Lady Raiders with a 112, followed by Erika Justus and Aislynn Bostic with respective efforts of 115 and 134. Ava Green completed the RVHS tally with a 183.

The Division II girls district tournament will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Pickaway Country Club at 9 a.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division II Southeast sectional girls golf tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Blue Angels edge Lady Marauders for D-2 sectional title

