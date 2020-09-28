Blue Angels turn back Trimble

CENTENARY, Ohio — Another successful Saturday.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team made the most of the weekend for the third week in a row, as the Blue Angels topped non-conference guest Trimble by a 3-1 count on Saturday afternoon in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (13-3) won the opening set by a 25-18 tally, but the Lady Tomcats answered with a 25-15 win in Game 2.

GAHS came out with its best effort of the day in the third game, winning it 25-12. The guests didn’t go away without a fight, as Gallia Academy won the fourth game 29-27 to cap off the 3-1 win.

Leading the Blue and White, Regan Wilcoxon had four aces, while Emma Hammons finished with three. Maddy Petro and Regan Wilcoxon added an ace apiece in the victory.

Petro led the way at the net with 20 kills and three blocks. Bailey Barnette was next with 13 kills and a block, followed by Emma Hammons with four kills and four blocks. Maddi Meadows also marked four kills, Abby Hammons came up with two blocks and a kill, while Wilcoxon ended with two blocks and a team-best 40 assists. Wilson and Chanee Cremeens both claimed a block in the win, while Jenna Harrison had a kill.

Leading the Blue Angel defense, Harrison and Wilson had 17 digs apiece, while Wilcoxon recorded 16.

Gallia Academy will get back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference at Ironton on Tuesday.

