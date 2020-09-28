Eagles pound Belpre, 34-7

BELPRE, Ohio — These Eagles preferred to stay on the ground.

The Eastern football team ran for all-417 of its total yards Friday night in Washington County, as the Eagles rolled past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre by a 34-7 tally.

Eastern (3-2, 3-1 TVC Hocking) — winner of three games in a row — needed just 1:13 to break the scoreless tie, as Blake Newland found the end zone on a 62-yard run. Will Oldaker made his first of four point-after kicks to put the guests up 7-0.

The Golden Eagles tied the game at seven exactly five minutes later, as Conner Baker scored on an eight-yard run, and Tyce Church made the extra-point kick.

Eastern reestablished its lead with a one-yard touchdown run from Steve Fitzgerald 1:45 into the second quarter. Newland was in the end zone for a second time with 3:50 to go in the first half, this time from three yards out.

The guests went into halftime with a 21-7 lead, and added to it twice in the third quarter. Fitzgerald scored on a four-yard run with 4:54 left in the period, and then Newland added the final points on a 12-yard run with 51 seconds to go.

In the 34-7 victory, the visiting Eagles enjoyed a 17-to-8 advantage in first downs, as well as a 417-to-217 edge in total offense. Each team committed a turnover, and Eastern was penalized nine times for 55 yards, while BHS had one six-yard penalty.

Newland led the Green and White with 202 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Fitzgerald was next with 112 yards and two scores on 18 totes. Colton Combs had 62 yards on nine carries, while Oldaker ran three times and gained nine yards.

For Belpre, Connor Baker was 1-of-4 passing for 57 yards, ran 10 times for 22 yards, and caught a 14-yard pass. Walker Feick — who ran eight times for a net gain of five yards — was 3-of-6 passing for 105 yards.

Cody Daugherty had 58 total yards, combining six carries and a catch for the Golden Eagles, while Dylan Cox caught two passes for 116 yards.

Next, Eastern is set to host Southern on Friday.

