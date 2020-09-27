Blue Devils 3rd at OVC Championships

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Sometimes the numbers just don’t work in your favor.

The Gallia Academy golf team had five of its six players finish in the top 12, but the the Blue Devils ended up placing third out of eight teams on Friday afternoon at the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Championships held at the Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils carded five different rounds of 90-or-under over the course of 18 holes, yet still ended up 22 shots off the winning tally posted by Fairland.

The Dragons claimed their fourth consecutive OVC crown with a mark of 322, with Chesapeake finishing 13 strokes off the pace for runner-up honors with a 335.

GAHS was third overall with a 344, followed by Portsmouth (399) and South Point (421) to round out the top five positions. Coal Grove (439) beat Rock Hill (478) for the six spot, while Ironton did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Clayton Thomas of Fairland claimed medalist honors with a 6-under par effort of 66. Landon Roberts was the overall runner-up with a 71.

Laith Hamid paced Gallia Academy with an 8-over par round of 80, which tied him with Jackson Stephens for third place overall.

Cooper Davis followed Hamid for GAHS with an 85, while Hunter Cook added an 89. Beau Johnson and Will Hendrickson also carded identical rounds of 90 for the Blue and White.

All five Blue Devils were named to the All-OVC team for their individual efforts.

Cody Bowman was also named to All-OVC honorable mention squad after carding a 99 for Gallia Academy.

