Southern wins Riverside quad

JACKSON, Ohio — A gang of road warriors.

Both Vinton County and Wellston call it home, but the Southern golf team edged out Point Pleasant for top honors on Thursday night during a non-conference quad match held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Tornadoes carded three of the top four individual rounds en route to an 8-stroke victory over the field with a 185.

The Black Knights were second with a 193, while Vinton County (206) and Wellston (218) rounded out the bottom half of the field.

Point Pleasant sophomore Brennen Sang claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 39. Southern junior Tanner Lisle was the overall runner-up with a 44.

Ryan Laudermilt and Jacob Milliron followed Lisle with respective rounds of 45 and 46, while David Shaver and Lance Stewart shot identical efforts of 50. Aaron Vance also carded a 55 for SHS.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang with a 48, while Isaac Cradock and Jonny Porter completed the PPHS tally with respective scores of 52 and 54. Kyelar Morrow and Caleb Pierson also had efforts of 55 and 56.

Brock Hamon paced the Vikings with a 46, with Isaiah Allen and Sam Huston following with respective efforts of 48 and 54.

Asa Davidson completed the VCHS tally with a 58. Adam Tichenor and Conner Hamon also had matching rounds of 64 for the Vikings.

Will Briggs led Wellston with a 48 and Will Zinn followed with a 54, while Brayden Daniels and Josh Jackson respectively carded rounds of 55 and 61 to wrap up the Golden Rocket total.

Jaxson Montgomery and Logan Martin also fired identical 62s for WHS.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern junior Tanner Lisle hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole during a golf match on Sept. 22 at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.26-SHS-Lisle.jpg Southern junior Tanner Lisle hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole during a golf match on Sept. 22 at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.