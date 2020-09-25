Lady Buckeyes roll past Meigs

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Sometimes you just run into a team that’s rolling.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight game decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York on Thursday in Athens County, giving the Lady Buckeyes eight wins in a row.

Nelsonville-York (12-2, 6-1 TVC Ohio) led wire-to-wire en route to a 25-10 win in the opening game.

NYHS scored 11 in a row to start the second game, but Meigs (4-6, 2-5) claimed the next seven markers. MHS battled back to within two points, at 18-16, but eventually fell 25-20 in Game 2.

The hosts scored the first four points of the third game and never looked back, capping off the 3-0 sweep with a wire-to-wire 25-14 win.

Leading the Maroon and Gold, Andrea Mahr and Kylee Mitch both had six service points. Mallory Hawley, Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst finished with three points apiece, while Baylee Tracy came up with two markers in the setback.

NYHS also topped the Lady Marauders in their season opener on Sept. 1 in Rocksprings.

The Maroon and Gold will be back at home on Monday against Southern.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.