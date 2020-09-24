Week 5 football previews

A full slate of games.

For the first time this season, all-9 football teams in the Ohio Valley Publishing area are set to suit up on Friday night.

There are a pair of head-to-head matchups between local teams, with Wahama visiting Hannan, and South Gallia playing at Southern.

Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant, River Valley and Meigs are each home this Friday, while Eastern will be on the road for a second week in a row.

Here’s a brief look at this week’s high school gridiron matchups in the OVP area.

South Gallia Rebels (0-4, 0-3 TVC Hocking) at Southern Tornadoes (0-4, 0-3 TVC Hocking)

This is the 24th all-time gridiron meeting between the Rebels and Tornadoes, with the Tornadoes leading the series 14-9. The Purple and Gold won last season’s bout 39-12, giving them four consecutive wins over the Rebels. South Gallia last defeated the Purple and Gold on Oct. 23, 2015, in Mercerville. Last week, the Rebels fell 26-14 at home to Belpre, while Southern dropped a 57-0 decision to Trimble. SHS has also faced Belpre this year, falling 27-6 in Week 2 at BHS. Both teams have also met with Waterford, with the Wildcats topping SHS 59-0, and SGHS 61-0. Dating back to last season, the Rebels have lost 11 straight games, while Southern has dropped eight in a row.

Wahama White Falcons (0-3) at Hannan Wildcats (0-0)

Wahama owns a perfect 8-0 record in the all-time head-to-head series with Hannan. This is the first meeting between these Mason County foes since Oct. 22, 2010, when WHS won 65-0 in Mason. This is Hannan’s first game of the year after canceling its first three games. The White Falcons fell 40-24 at home to Gilmer County last week. So far this fall, the Red and White had been outscored by a combined 125-to-50. This is the first of three straight road games for Wahama. Dating back to last season, both teams have lost five straight decisions.

Lincoln County Panthers (1-2) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (1-1)

Point Pleasant is 5-0 in all-time meetings with Lincoln County, including a 36-0 win last year in Hamlin. The 36-point margin was the closest the Panthers have been to the Big Blacks in any of the five meetings. After starting the year with a 33-14 victory over Roane County, the Panthers have dropped back-to- back games, falling at Ripley 21-7 and at Doddridge County 31-0. The Big Blacks had last week off, and but were victorious their last time out, defeating Brooke 51-13 in Mason County.

Fairland Dragons (4-0, 4-0 OVC) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (3-1, 2-1 OVC)

The Battle for the Old Coal Bucket returns to Memorial Field, with the Blue Devils looking for their third straight win in the series. Last season, Gallia Academy defeated the Dragons 28-0 in Proctorville. A week ago, the Blue Devils defeated Wellston 19-14 in a non-conference game scheduled after both teams had their original opponents cancel. FHS claimed a 47-7 win over South Point last week, giving the Dragons their largest win of the year. GAHS also defeated South Point this fall, winning 41-0 in Week 1. Fairland has won six consecutive games dating back to last season.

Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (2-2, 2-1 TVC Ohio) at River Valley Raiders (0-4, 0-4 TVC Ohio)

The Buckeyes have defeated the Raiders in 11 of their last 12 meetings, with the lone RVHS victory coming by a 23-12 count on Sept. 18, 2015, at Boston Field. The Buckeyes have won four straight over River Valley since then, with a 51-18 win in Nelsonville a year ago. Last week, the Raiders fell 30-0 at Alexander, while NYHS won 17-14 in double overtime at Vinton County. VCHS topped RVHS 48-22 when those teams met in Week 3. Both teams have also faced Meigs and Wellston, with NYHS defeating Meigs 42-16 and falling to Wellston 24-12, and the Raiders losing to MHS 39-12, as well as WHS 41-6.

Athens Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1 TVC Ohio) at Meigs Marauders (2-2, 2-1 TVC Ohio)

Athens holds an 22-15 record over Meigs in all-time meetings, with 11 consecutive victories. The last time the Marauders claimed victory over the Bulldogs was on Sept. 12, 2008 — Athens’ first year as a member of the TVC Ohio. AHS won last year’s meeting by a 60-24 tally in The Plains. The Bulldogs had to cancel last week’s game, and enter on a two-game skid, falling 24-to-20 to Marietta and 28-20 to Vinton County. Meigs has also faced the Vikings, winning 28-20 in Week 1. Athens’ lone win this fall was a 20-13 triumph at Alexander in Week 1. The Marauders have lost back-to-back games, falling 41-0 to Warren and 42-16 at Nelsonville-York.

Eastern Eagles (2-2, 2-1 TVC Hocking) at Belpre Golden Eagles (2-2, 2-1 TVC Hocking)

Eastern ended a six-game skid against Belpre last year, winning 39-14 in Tuppers Plains. Since joining the TVC Hocking, the Orange and Black are 6-4 against EHS. Last Friday, Eastern picked up its second win in a row, taking down Waterford by a 10-8 tally. Belpre claimed a 26-14 win at SGHS a week ago. The Eagles have also topped the Rebels this season, winning 42-8 in Week 3. Trimble is the only other common opponent, with the Tomcats winning 10-7 at Eastern in Week 2, and 41-0 over BHS in Week 3.

River Valley sophomore Justin Stump (16) completes a pass to Levi Dodrill (20), during the Raiders' Week 4 setback at Alexander.

