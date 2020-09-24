Lady Lancers fend off South Gallia

STEWART, Ohio — A great start for the guests.

The South Gallia volleyball team won the opening set of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at McInturf Gymnasium, but the rest of the night belonged to the hosts, as Federal Hocking claimed a 3-1 victory.

South Gallia (2-8, 0-6 TVC Hocking) trailed by as many as 11 points, at 17-6, in the opening game, but rallied all the way back to win 25-21, scoring the final five points of the set.

The Lady Rebels tied the second game at one, six and eight, but never led, falling 25-14.

There were a quartet of lead changes in the third game, with the Lady Lancers scoring the final three points for a 26-24 triumph.

The Maroon and Gold led wire-to-wire in the finale, capping off the 3-1 win with a 25-18 victory.

Natalie Johnson led the Lady Rebels with a dozen service points. Cara Frazee was next with nine points, followed by Jessie Rutt with seven and Emma Shamblin with five. Bella Cochran and Makayla Waugh marked four points each, while Ryleigh Halley had three in the match.

The rematch between the Lady Rebels and Lady Lancers is set for Oct. 15 in Mercerville.

South Gallia returns to action at home on Monday against Symmes Valley.

