Locals runners compete at Fed Hock

STEWART, Ohio — A pair of top 10 efforts … on both sides of the spectrum.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman defeated the field for the individual girls championship, while Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien was 10th overall and the top boys finisher from the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday night at the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held in Athens County.

Twyman defeated the 82-competitor female field by more than 25 seconds and set a new record with a winning mark of 19:45.13. The overall runner-up in the girls race was Rosemary Stephens of Federal Hocking with a time of 20:12.46.

Athens came away with the girls team title after posting a winning tally of 33 points. Warren was second in the 8-team field with 61 points, while River Valley (162) and Gallia Academy (189) respectively placed sixth and eighth overall.

Eastern and South Gallia also participated in the girls event, but neither squad had enough competitors to record a team score.

Ruth Rickett followed Twyman for RVHS with a 45th place time of 24:36.17. Kate Nutter (25:01.07) and Nakeisha Shriver (26:59.30) were next with respective finishes of 52nd and 66th, while Shasta Craycraft (31:55.31) completed the scoring by placing 76th overall.

Courtney Corvin paced the Blue Angels with a 38th place time of 23:51.99, followed by Callie Wilson (24:51.43) and Elizabeth Hout (25:52.91) in 48th and 56th places.

Jayln Short (25:59.03) was next for GAHS in 58th place, while Amanda Barnes-Pierotti (31:25.41) completed the team tally by finishing 73rd.

Abby Guthrie led Eastern with a 25th place time of 23:00.73, with Karey Schreckengost following with a 26th place effort of 23:01.82. Whitney Durst (25:00.46) and Marie Schuler (25:26.97) also placed 51st and 54th, respectively, for the Lady Eagles.

Dafney Clary led South Gallia with a 67th place mark of 27:06.67. Kyra Ellison (33:58.40) and Emily Mandeville (34:22.40) were also 80th and 81st overall for the Lady Rebels.

There were nine teams and 81 competitors in the varsity boys event, with Warren claiming the top team honors with 42 points. Belpre was the overall runner-up with 55 points, while River Valley (170) edged out South Gallia (173) for the seventh place spot.

O’Brien was the only EHS competitor in the boys race, leaving the Eagles without a team score. O’Brien, however, claimed the area’s top effort with a 10th place finish of 17:13.40.

Cody Wooten led the Raiders with a 19th place time of 18:04.99, followed by Ryan Lollathin (19:12.06) and Alex Congrove (20:35.51) with respective finishes of 30th and 41st.

Kade Alderman (21:22.73) was next with a 56th place finish, while Nathan Young (21:38.07) completed the RVHS tally by placing 59th. John Siciliano (22:30.93) and Dameion Shriver (23:01.72) also finished 65th and 71st overall.

Garrett Frazee paced South Gallia with a 12th place finish of 17:32.37, followed by Gabe Frazee (18:41.59) and Griffin Davis (21:34.13) with respective efforts of 25th and 57th.

Tanner Boothe (21:34.92) was next in 58th place, while Tim Noreau (22:10.91) completed the SGHS tally by finishing 62nd overall.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the boys crown with a time of 15:33.47. Teammate Blake Rodgers was second with a mark of 16:25.83.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Federal Hocking Invitational held Wednesday in Stewart.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman rounds a corner during the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday night at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.25-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley junior Lauren Twyman rounds a corner during the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday night at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien hits full stride during the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday night at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.25-EHS-OBrien.jpg Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien hits full stride during the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday night at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

