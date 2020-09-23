Meigs takes down Lady Rockets

WELLSTON, Ohio — Back in the win column.

The Meigs volleyball team snapped its three-match skid on Tuesday in Jackson County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston by a 3-1 tally.

The Lady Marauders (4-5, 2-4 TVC Ohio) battled through six early lead changes in the first game, taking the lead for good at 12-11. Meigs led by as many as six points, at 19-13 and 20-14, on its way to the 25-21 win in the opener.

The Maroon and Gold scored the first two points of the second game, but Wellston took the next seven and didn’t trail again. Meigs fought back to tie it at 18 and 19, but ultimately fell 25-21.

There were two lead changes in the third game, with the Lady Marauders taking the advantage for the second time at 4-3. Wellston tied it at five, six and seven, but never regained the lead, falling 25-14.

The Lady Rockets took the lead at 3-2 in the fourth game, but Meigs was back in front at 18-17. WHS scored the next two points, but eventually gave the lead back to MHS at 24-23. Wellston tied it at 24 and 25 before regaining the edge at 26-25. The Lady Marauders scored back-to-back points, and after a 27-all tie, claimed the next two markers to cap off the 3-1 win with a 29-27 triumph.

Andrea Mahr led the Lady Marauders with 18 service points. Kylee Mitch was next with a dozen points, followed by Baylee Tracy with 11. Hannah Durst and Mallory Hawley had five points apiece in the win, while Mallory Adams came up with two markers.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 15 in Rocksprings.

Next, Meigs travels to Nelsonville-York on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

