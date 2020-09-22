Belpre wins TVC Hocking tourney

ATHENS, Ohio — They were the best in the regular season, and the Golden Eagles didn’t let up in the postseason.

The Belpre golf team claimed a 30-stroke victory over the field on Monday at the 2020 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division Championship Tournament held at Athens Country Club.

The Golden Eagles — who won the regular season title by eight victories with a 29-1 overall mark — posted a winning tally of 343 over 18 holes, placing well ahead of runner-up Southern and its final total of 373.

Federal Hocking — which tied SHS for second place with identical 21-9 regular season marks — ended up third overall with a 399, while Waterford (411), Eastern (449) and Trimble (470) rounded out the back half of the field.

The Belpre duo of Jacob Smeeks and Connor Copeland posted the identical low rounds of 12-over par 84, with Copeland winning medalist honors on a tiebreaker.

Ryan Laudermilt led the Tornadoes with an 88, followed by Tanner Lisle and Jacob Milliron with respective rounds of 91 and 96.

David Shaver completed the SHS tally with a 98, while Lance Stewart and Aaron Vance respectively carded efforts of 112 and 123.

Ethan Short paced the Eagles with a 94, with Colton McDaniel and Jacob Spencer respectively adding rounds of 104 and 108. Cooper Schagel completed the EHS tally with a 133.

Based on final scores, first team honors went to Smeeks, Copeland, Matt Deems and Jacob Ferrier of Belpre, as well as Laudermilt and Mitchell Roush of Federal Hocking.

The second team honorees were Milliron and Lisle of SHS, Blake Church of Belpre, Mason Jackson of Federal Hocking, and Braxton Leister of Waterford.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (343): Jacob Smeeks 43-41=84, Connor Copeland 42-42=84, Matt Deems 44-46=90, Jacob Ferrier 43-42=85, Blake Church 48-46=94, Tyce Church 46-51=97.

SOUTHERN (373): Tanner Lisle 44-47=91, Jacob Milliron 46-50=96, Ryan Laudermilt 41-47=88, David Shaver 51-47=98, Lance Stewart 53-59=112, Aaron Vance 62-61=123.

FEDERAL HOCKING (399): Mitchell Roush 46-44=90, Mason Jackson 51-43=94, Collin Jarvis 55-49=104, Wes Carpenter 58-53=111, Andrew Airhart 61-60=121, Zane Buckley 69-68=137.

WATERFORD (411): Gavin Brooker 46-54=100, Brett Colyer 51-59=110, Braxton Leister 49-47=96, Will Huck 54-55=109, Peyton Powers 54-52=106, Caid Coleman 64-53=117.

EASTERN (444): Ethan Short 48-46=94, Colton McDaniel 53-51=104, Jacob Spencer 58-60=108, Cooper Schagel 65-68=133.

TRIMBLE (470): Zach North 48-50=98, Matt Reed 60-66=126, Gage Schoonover 63-58=121, Silas Andrews 61-64=125, Cheyenne Williams 70-72=142.

