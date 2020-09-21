Gallia Academy tops Lady Bulldogs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A well-spent Saturday.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team hit the double-digit mark in wins for the season on Saturday in Athens County, defeating non-conference host Athens in straight games.

The Blue Angels (10-2) scored the first eight points of the day, and led wire-to-wire on their way to the 25-10 victory in the first set.

The second game featured six lead changes, the last of which saw the Blue and White go ahead 26-25. AHS tied it at 26, but gave up the next two points, as Gallia Academy went up 2-0 with a 28-26 triumph.

The Blue Angels capped off the straight games win with a 25-20 victory in the third game.

Leading GAHS, Maddi Meadows had a dozen service points. Bailey Barnette ended with 11 points, including an ace, while Callie Wilson had six points and an ace. Jenna Harrison and Regan Wilcoxon claimed five points apiece, with two aces by Harrison, while Maddy Petro came up with two points on two aces.

Barnette led the Blue and White at the net with 15 kills. Petro was next with 11 kills and a block, followed by Emma Hammons with six kills and a block, and Chanee Cremeens with five kills. Wilson and Meadows earned a kill apiece in the win, while Wilcoxon and Abby Hammons had a block apiece. Wilcoxon ended with a team-best 34 assists, while Harrison had a team-high 20 digs.

Athens and Gallia Academy will battle again on Saturday in Centenary.

GAHS was at Jackson on Monday, and will visit Marietta on Tuesday.

