Warriors wallop Meigs, 41-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — For the second year in a row, Warren Local quarterback Kurt Taylor proved to be a thorn in the side of the Meigs Marauders.

Last season, Taylor threw for 469 yards against the Marauder defense.

This year, the senior accounted for 154 yards and a touchdown in the air, and added another 37 on the ground and three more scores while leading the Warriors to a 41-0 win over an injury-riddled Meigs team Friday evening.

Meigs went into the contest with injuries to two key starters in Morgan Roberts and Coulter Cleland. The maroon and gold lost a few more key players in Friday night’s contest.

The Warriors received the opening kickoff and mixed the ground game with Taylor’s passing while driving 64 yards in nine plays, with Taylor scoring from 11 yards out. Joel Chevalier added the kick for the early 7-0 Warrior lead.

The Warriors increased the lead to 14-0 when Taylor added his second touchdown, this time from a yard out with 3:02 left in the period. That score capped off a 72 yard, seven play drive.

Taylor added another one yard run at the 6:30 mark of the half to increase the lead to 21-0. Warren Local increased the lead to 28-0 at the half when Chevalier pulled in a 20 yard scoring toss from Taylor at the 4:03 mark.

The Warriors wrapped up the scoring in the second half on a two yard run by Evan Gandee in the third period, and a 17 yard run by Jason Williams with just 10 seconds left in the game to post the 41-0 win.

Meigs threatened twice in the contest driving to the Warrior 20 in the first half, before giving the ball up on downs. In the fourth period Wyatt Hoover was stopped just short of the goal line on fourth down to end the threat.

Taylor was seven of 15 in the air for 154 yards for the Warriors, Gandee pulled in four catches for 107 yards, Chevalier three for 47 and Breyden Gerber added one for 15.

Jason Williams carried five times for 72 yards, Taylor Bowers carried seven times for 70 yards and Taylor six for 37 to lead the Warrior ground attack.

Abe Lundy led Meigs with 72 yards in eight carries, Wyatt Hoover added 14 for 30 yards, Dillon Howard added 28 on one carry and Robert Dixon seven for 25.

Hoover was saw his first extensive action as a quarterback was five for nine passing for 40 yards, Conner Imboden was one for one for 19 yards.

The Marauders wore purple and gold ribbons on their helmets, and the cheerleaders wore purple and gold ribbons in their hair in memory of Southern volleyball player Jordan Hardwick — who passed away last Friday during volleyball practice.

The Marauders (2-2) return to TVC play and host Athens on Friday night, with a tentative start scheduled for 7 p.m.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

