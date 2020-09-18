Hargraves in control at Riverside Seniors

MASON, W.Va. — Charlie Hargraves of New Haven extended his lead over the field to 19 points with two weeks of play remaining at the 2020 Riverside Seniors Golf League being held every Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club.

Hargraves has accumulated 173 points, which leaves him well ahead of the competition. Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant is the current overall runner-up with 154 points.

A total of 46 players took part in Tuesday’s round, making up 10 teams of four players each and another pair of three-man squads.

The foursome of Charlie Hargraves, Mike Wolfe, Larry Davis and Jim Blake, as well as the quartet of Paul Maynard, Dale Sargent, Randall Thornhill and Jim Collins, both shared top honors on the day with an 11-under par round of 59.

Third place went to Jimmy Joe Hemsley, Haskel Jones, Doug Hendrixson and Carl Cline with a 10-under par effort of 60.

The closest to the pin winners were Cliff Gordon on the 9th hole and Carl Cline on the 14th hole.

The current top 10 in the standings for the season are as follows:

Charlie Hargraves (173.0); Kenny Pridemore (154.0); Carl Stone (141.0); Jim Gress (135.0); Bob Humphreys and Doug Hendrixson (134.0); Dewey Smith (130.0); Dave Seamon (126.5); Mike Fetty (124.5); and Bill Yoho (123.0).

