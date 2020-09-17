Belpre completes TVC Hocking season with win

POMEROY, Ohio — There were no winners in this battle for second place, but the Tornadoes certainly have to feel like they got the better of the fight.

The Belpre golf team won its fifth match in six tries and completed its Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship with a 29-1 overall record following an 8-stroke victory over the field Tuesday at Meigs Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles — who had already clinched the TVC Hocking title outright after the fifth of six matches — posted four of the top 10 individual scores en route to a winning mark of 165.

Southern — which entered the day one loss behind Federal Hocking for second place in the seasonal standings — ended up tying the Lancers in the 4-man scoring, which led to a tiebreaker to break the matching rounds of 173.

Aaron Vance of SHS fired a 51, while Andrew Airhart carded a 57 for Federal Hocking — giving the Purple and Gold the nod for the runner-up spot.

That victory allowed Southern and FHHS to finish the season standings with a share of second place with identical 21-9 overall records.

Waterford (13-17) placed fourth with a 174, while Trimble (3-27) was fifth with a 222. Eastern (3-27) had only three competitors and did not record a team score, therefore placing the Eagles sixth.

Mitchell Roush won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 36. Conner Copeland of BHS was the overall runner-up with a 37.

Ryan Laudermilt paced Southern with a 40, followed by Tanner Lisle and Jacob Milliron with respective efforts of 41 and 42. David Shaver completed the team score with a 50, while Lance Stewart also added a 55 for the Tornadoes.

Ethan Short led EHS with a 38, followed by Jacob Spencer with a 48 and Colton McDaniel with a 51.

Brett Colyer led Waterford with a 41, while Zach North and Gage Schoonover both paced Trimble with identical efforts of 52.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (165): Conner Copeland 39, Blake Church 40, Jacob Smeeks 43, Tyce Church 45, Jake Alkire 46, Jacob Ferrier.

SOUTHERN (173): Ryan Laudermilt 40, Tanner Lisle 41, Jacob Milliron 42, David Shaver 50, Aaron Vance 51, Lance Stewart 55.

FEDERAL HOCKING (173): Mitchell Roush 36, Mason Jackson 45, Wes Carpenter 45, Collin Jarvis 47, Andrew Airhart 57, Zane Buckley 64.

WATERFORD (174): Brett Colyer 41, Will Huck 43, Gavin Brooker 45, Peyton Powers 45, Ryan Hendershot 49, Braxton Leister 49.

TRIMBLE (212): Zach North 52, Gage Schoonover 52, Matt Reed 57, Silas Andrews 61, Cheyenne Williams 67.

EASTERN (N/S): Ethan Short 38, Jacob Spencer 48, Colton McDaniel 51.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.