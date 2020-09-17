Rio Grande RedStorm roundup

Sheets helps RedStorm to 3rd place finish at ALC Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Senior Logan Sheets finished in a tie for fourth place and helped the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team post a third place finish following Tuesday’s final round of the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational at Stonecrest Golf Course.

Sheets, a native of Bidwell, Ohio, followed up a 4-over par 76 in Monday’s opening round with an even-par 72 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 148. He tied with Midway University’s Logan Conn for fourth place, three shots behind Midway’s Will Molen, who took medalist honors with a 1-over total of 145.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with a two-day total of 39-over par 615, which was 22 shots behind tournament winner Midway. Asbury University was the runner-up, finishing two shots in front of Rio Grande in the eight-team field.

Rio Grande also fielded a “B” team in the event. The foursome finished eighth with a score of 109-over par 685.

Other members of Rio’s “A” squad included junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who tied for 13th place with an 11-over par 155; sophomore Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who tied for 16th place at 13-over par 157; sophomore Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 18th with a 15-over par total of 159; and junior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who placed 20th at 16-over par 160.

The RedStorm’s “B” unit was led by freshman Devon Raines (Ravenswood, OH), who finished 27th in the 46-player field with a 20-over par total of 164.

The remainder of the Rio “B” squad included sophomore Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who tied for 28th place with a 21-over par 165; freshman Whitney Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who placed 34th with a 25-over 169; and freshman Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH), who was 43rd with a 36-hole aggregate of 43-over par 187.

Rio Grande will return to action on Friday as part of the Shawnee State University Invitational in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Rio’s Gioffre places 2nd at ALC Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Rafaella Gioffre carded a final round 3-over par 75 to finish in a tie for second place and lead the University of Rio Grande women’s golf team in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational, which completed a two-day run on Tuesday at Stonecrest Golf Course.

Gioffre, a senior from Huron, Ohio, followed up a 9-over par 81 in Monday’s opening round with the second-lowest round of the day on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 156. She tied with Asbury University’s Hannah McCrabb for the runner-up position, four shots in back of Asbury’s Faith Wiley, who took medalist honors with an 8-over par total of 152.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with a two-day total of 126-over par 702, which was 44 shots behind tournament winner Asbury. Oakland City University was a distant runner-up, finishing 13 shots in front of Rio Grande in the three-team field.

Also representing the RedStorm was the trio of junior Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), junior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) and freshman Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), all of whom tied for ninth place in the 16-player field with a 38-over par score of 182. Junior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) was 16th at 86-over par 230.

Rio Grande is slated to return to action on Friday as part of the Shawnee State University Invitational in Portsmouth, Ohio.

