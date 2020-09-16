Waterford edges Lady Eagles

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Oh so close.

The Eastern volleyball team was within six points of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford in all-3 sets on Tuesday at ‘The Nest’, but the Lady Wildcats still left Meigs County with a straight games victory.

Eastern (4-4, 3-1 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 6-5 in the opener, but gave up the next four markers. The Lady Eagles didn’t lead again until they moved into a game-point situation at 24-23. However, WHS scored the next two points, as well as four of the next five for the 27-25 victory.

Waterford never trailed in Game 2, leading by as many as nine points, at 21-12, and holding on for the 25-20 win.

EHS scored nine of the first 11 points in the third game, but the guests came all the way back, taking the lead at 21-20 on their way to the 25-21 victory.

Sydney Sanders led the Lady Eagles with seven service points, including one ace. Jenna Chadwell finished with six points and an ace for Eastern, while Brielle Newland and Olivia Barber had five points each, with three aces by Newland and one from Barber. Megan Maxon marked four points for the hosts, while Tessa Rockhold had three points and an ace.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 8 in Washington County.

Next for the Lady Eagles, a trip to South Gallia on Thursday.

