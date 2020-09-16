Lady Rebels win at South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — What goes around comes around.

The South Gallia volleyball team — which dropped a 3-1 decision to South Point on Aug. 25 in Mercerville — took its revenge on Monday in Lawrence County, defeating the Lady Pointers 3-1 in non-conference play.

The Lady Pointers led for the first time at 11-10 in the opening set, but South Gallia (2-5) was back in front at 13-12. South Point regained the edge by scoring five of the next six points, but SGHS battled back to tie it at 18. South Gallia also tied it up at 19, but gave up the next five points and eventually fell 25-22 in the opener.

The Lady Rebels fell behind 6-2 early in the second game, but took the lead at 8-7. After three more lead changes the teams were tied at 16. South Gallia scored the next eight points and held on for a 25-21 win, tying the match at a game apiece.

The teams exchanged the lead six times in Game 3, with the Lady Rebels establishing the advantage for good at 16-15. SGHS won the third game by a 25-20 count, leading by as many as seven points in the set.

The fourth game also featured six lead changes, the final of which saw South Gallia take a 24-23 edge. The Lady Rebels followed it up by scoring the next point to seal the 25-23 victory and the 3-1 win, snapping a five-match skid.

Leading the Lady Rebels, Jessie Rutt had 16 service points, while Natalie Johnson finished with 11. Bella Cochran came up with 10 service points, Ryleigh Halley added eight, while Ellen Weaver claimed six and Emma Shamblin picked up five.

SGHS battled Trimble on Tuesday, and returns to action at home on Thursday against Eastern.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

