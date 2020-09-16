Posted on by

Point, Parkersburg play to 2-2 draw


By Alex Hawley - ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Each team had its chances, but neither could settle the score.

The Point Pleasant and Parkersburg boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County, with each team getting a shot off inside the final minute of play.

The guests had the lone goal in the opening half, coming from short range 14:10 into play.

The Black Knights (3-2-2) tied the game 14:11 into the second half, with Adam Veroski finding the bottom right corner of the goal on a penalty kick.

Parkersburg needed less than five minutes to reestablish its lead, cashing in from long range with 20:52 to play.

Point Pleasant — which went the final 18:25 with 10 players — tied the game at two with 10:30 to go, when Veroski evaded a trio of defenders and found the bottom left corner of the goal.

For the match, PPHS had an 18-to-17 advantage in shots, with each team firing 10 shots on goal. Both sides had a corner kick in the first half, but the guests had all-3 of the corner kicks after the break.

Hunter Bonecutter had a pair of saves in the first half for PPHS, while Luke Pinkerton stopped six shots in the second half.

The Black Knights are slated to visit Herbert Hoover on Thursday.

