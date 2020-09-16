Point, Parkersburg play to 2-2 draw

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Each team had its chances, but neither could settle the score.

The Point Pleasant and Parkersburg boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County, with each team getting a shot off inside the final minute of play.

The guests had the lone goal in the opening half, coming from short range 14:10 into play.

The Black Knights (3-2-2) tied the game 14:11 into the second half, with Adam Veroski finding the bottom right corner of the goal on a penalty kick.

Parkersburg needed less than five minutes to reestablish its lead, cashing in from long range with 20:52 to play.

Point Pleasant — which went the final 18:25 with 10 players — tied the game at two with 10:30 to go, when Veroski evaded a trio of defenders and found the bottom left corner of the goal.

For the match, PPHS had an 18-to-17 advantage in shots, with each team firing 10 shots on goal. Both sides had a corner kick in the first half, but the guests had all-3 of the corner kicks after the break.

Hunter Bonecutter had a pair of saves in the first half for PPHS, while Luke Pinkerton stopped six shots in the second half.

The Black Knights are slated to visit Herbert Hoover on Thursday.

PPHS sophomore Kanaan Abbas passes the ball in front of teammates Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (00) and Ian Wood (13), during Tuesday's match at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Brayden Randolph (6) passes around a PHS defender, during Tuesday's 2-2 draw at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS senior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (00) races past a Parkersburg defender, during the 2-2 draw on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS senior Adam Veroski (7) finds the bottom right corner of the goal on a penalty kick, during Tuesday's match at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

