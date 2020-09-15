Wahama wins tri-match at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — On a course full of boys, one girl made all the difference.

Mattie Ohlinger allowed the Wahama golf team to win a tiebreaker over visiting Belpre on Monday night during a non-conference tri-match held at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

Both the Golden Eagles and host White Falcons finished up their four-man scores with identical totals of 172, which left the tiebreaker to decide the winner of the day.

Ohlinger carded a 48 for the Red and White, while Jacob Ferrier fired a 52 for the reigning Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions — allowing WHS to pick up the victory.

Southern was third out of the three teams with a tally of 187.

Connor Ingels of Wahama claimed medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 36. Conner Copeland of BHS was the overall runner-up with a 39.

Ethan Gray followed Ingels for WHS with a 44, while Brycen Bumgarner and Ethan Mitchell completed the original team score with matching efforts of 46.

Ohlinger added the 48 and Ashton Barnitz also contributed a 56 for the victors.

Jacob Smeeks followed Copeland for Belpre with a 40, while Jake Alkire and Blake Church completed the scoring with respective efforts of 44 and 49.

David Shaver paced the Tornadoes with a 45, followed by matching 47s from Tanner Lisle and Ryan Laudermilt. Jacob Milliron completed the tally with a 48.

Lance Stewart and Dylan Hupp also added respective rounds of 53 and 62 for SHS.

By Bryan Walters

