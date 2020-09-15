Lady Jeeps slip past Gallia Academy

CENTENARY, Ohio — About as close as a sweep can be.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to non-conference guest South Webster on Monday in Gallia County, falling by just two points in each of the first two sets.

The Blue Angels (7-2) — who had won seven consecutive decisions — started the night with a 10-0 run, but wound up falling 25-23, with the Lady Jeeps’ first lead coming at 24-23.

South Webster took the Game 2 lead at 3-2 and led the rest of the way to a second straight 25-23 victory.

The third game featured ties at 1-1 and 3-3, before the Lady Jeeps scored seven in a row. GAHS got back to within a point, but couldn’t regain the edge and wound up falling 25-18.

MaKenna Caldwell led the Blue and White with a dozen service points. Maddy Petro was next with six points, followed by Regan Wilcoxon with five points and two aces and Bailey Barnette with four points on four aces. Maddi Meadows and Jenna Harrison both earned three points, with an ace by Meadows, while Callie Wilson had two points in the setback.

Petro paced GAHS at the net with nine kills and two blocks. Chanee Cremeens contributed seven points to the Blue Angel cause, Barnette chipped in with five kills and two blocks, Emma Hammons had three kills and two blocks, while Abby Hammons added two kills and two blocks. Wilcoxon finished with one kill, one block and a team-best 23 assists, Meadows marked a kill, while Harrison led the defense with 19 digs.

GAHS got back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference at Rock Hill on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

