Lady Raiders win at Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — Back in the win column in a big way.

The River Valley volleyball team snapped its four-match skid and claimed a non-conference victory in straight games on Monday at Rock Hill.

The Lady Raiders (5-5) — who also topped the Redwomen on Aug. 26 in Bidwell — fought through ties at 1-1 and 3-3 in the first game, but never trailed, starting the night with a 25-12 win.

RVHS scored eight of the first nine points in Game 2, never trailing on its way to a 25-13 triumph.

The Silver and Black took the lead at 2-1 in the third game and was soon up double digits, at 17-6. Rock Hill rallied back to within a point, at 19-18, but couldn’t regain the edge, as River Valley sealed the sweep with a 25-18 win.

Javan Gardner led the Lady Raiders with 16 service points, including four aces. Malerie Stanley and Jaden Bradley had 10 points apiece, with five and four aces respectively. Maddie Hall and Mikenzi Pope earned five points apiece in the win, while Hannah Jacks and Sydnee Runyon both picked up two points.

Jacks led the victors at the net with 16 kills and a block. Pope was next with 11 kills, followed by Taylor Huck with seven, and Hall with two. Gardner, Runyon and Gracee Wamsley each had one kill in the win, while Bradley finished with team-highs of 31 assists and eight digs.

The Lady Raiders will be back at home against Athens on Thursday.

