Big Blacks bury Brooke, 51-13

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Now that’s a bit more like it.

The Point Pleasant football team forced eight turnovers and racked up 516 yards of total offense on Friday night while rolling to a 51-13 victory over visiting Brooke in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (1-1) hadn’t started a gridiron campaign with consecutive losses since 2007, and the hosts made sure that they were nowhere near accomplishing that dubious feat by night’s end.

The Bruins (1-1), however, also came prepared, which became evident midway through the first quarter. With PPHS pinned deep inside its own red zone, Drake Hukill picked up a fumble and returned it three yards for a 7-0 advantage at the 6:40 mark of the opening frame.

The Red and Black answered by pitching a shutout for the next two-plus quarters while reeling off 44 consecutive points, which ultimately resulted in a 44-7 lead entering the fourth.

Point Pleasant — which finished plus-6 in turnover differential — amassed 280 rushing yards on 34 attempts, which ended up being 20 more yards than Brooke managed total (260).

The hosts claimed a 20-11 advantage in first downs were also flagged 11 times for 102 yards, compared to six flags for 40 yards for Brooke.

Preston Taylor’s 9-yard run with 3:48 left in the first quarter tied the game at seven, then Elicia Wood gave PPHS a permanent lead of 10-7 with a 33-yard field goal at the 7:47 mark of the second frame.

Hunter Bush followed with a 2-yard run with 3:28 remaining in the half, then Bush found Zander Watson with a 17-yard scoring pass just before halftime en route to a 23-7 intermission cushion.

Point Pleasant went scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the third frame before reeling off three touchdowns in the span of 1:23.

Cody Schultz hauled in a 17-yard pass from Bush at the 1:46 mark, then a turnover turned into a 9-yard Evan Roach run for a 37-6 contest with 39 seconds left.

PPHS forced another turnover and used a 44-yard Taylor run to establish a 44-7 edge with 23 seconds left in the third period.

Braelyn Sperringer ended Brooke’s skid by hauling in a 22-yard scoring pass from Logan Gaschler with 8:10 left in regulation, making it a 44-13 contest.

Stephen Clark capped the scoring with a 68-yard scamper with 7:14 remaining, wrapping up the 38-point triumph.

Roach led the Big Blacks with 83 rushing yards on 16 attempts, followed by Clark with 68 yards on a single tote.

Bush connected on 16-of-21 passes for 214 yards and threw two touchdowns. Zane Wamsley led the wideouts with eight catches for 141 yards.

Hukill led the BHS ground attack with 42 yards on 11 carries. Joshua Sheets completed 6-of-22 passes for 76 yards, which included five interceptions. Sperringer led the wideouts with two catches for 61 yards.

Point Pleasant senior Joel Beattie stops a Brooke ball carrier in his tracks during the second half of Friday night’s football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.11-PP-Beattie.jpg Point Pleasant senior Joel Beattie stops a Brooke ball carrier in his tracks during the second half of Friday night’s football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach (2) breaks away from a Brooke defender during the second half of Friday night’s football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.11-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach (2) breaks away from a Brooke defender during the second half of Friday night’s football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Zander Watson, left, prepares to haul in a 17-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter of Friday night’s football contest against Brooke at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.11-PP-Watson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Zander Watson, left, prepares to haul in a 17-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter of Friday night’s football contest against Brooke at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach picks off a pass at the goalline during the second half of Friday night’s football contest against Brooke at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.11-PP-Pick.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach picks off a pass at the goalline during the second half of Friday night’s football contest against Brooke at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

