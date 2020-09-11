Staff Report

MASON, W.Va. — Charlie Hargraves of New Haven still holds a 14.5-point lead over the field with three weeks of play remaining at the 2020 Riverside Seniors Golf League being held every Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club.

Hargraves has accumulated 161.5 points, which leaves him well ahead of the competition. Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant is the current overall runner-up with 147.0 points.

A total of 56 players took part in Tuesday’s round, making up 14 teams of four players each.

The foursome of Kenny Pridemore, Dave Seamon, Gordon Gainer and Jim Collins won the day with a 16-under par round of 54.

Second place went to Carl Stone, Bob Humphreys, Ed Coon and John Bumgarner with a 15-under par effort of 55.

The closest to the pin winners were Bob Humphreys on the 9th hole and Carl Cline on the 14th hole.

The current top 10 in the standings for the season are as follows:

Charlie Hargraves (161.5); Kenny Pridemore (147.0); Carl Stone (132.0); Jim Gress (130.0); Bob Humphreys (127.0); Doug Hendrixson (125.0); Dewey Smith (123.0); Dave Seamon and Mike Fetty (119.5); and Albert Durst (119.0).

