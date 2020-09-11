River Valley falls to Lady Buckeyes

BIDWELL, Ohio — At least it got better toward the end.

The River Valley volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York on Thursday in Gallia County, falling by counts of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-21.

River Valley (4-4, 1-3 TVC Ohio) took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening game, but the Lady Buckeyes scored the next three points and didn’t look back on their way to the 25-13 win.

After a 1-1 tie in the second game, Nelsonville-York scored 11 in a row, and led the rest of the way to the 25-14 victory.

After three early lead changes in the third, the teams were tied at 10. The guests claimed the next four points and never trailed again, wrapping up the sweep with a 25-21 win.

Leading the Silver and Black, Taylor Huck had five service points and an ace, while Hannah Jacks finished with four points and two aces. Sydnee Runyon and Jaden Bradley earned three points apiece for RVHS, with an ace by Runyon. Malerie Stanley, Javan Gardner and Mikenzi Pope each picked up one point, with an ace by Stanley.

At the net, Pope and Jacks had five kills each for the hosts, with Pope also earning a block. Huck came up with four kills, Runyon and Gracee Wamsley added two apiece, while Lauren Ragan claimed one kill. Gardner earned a block for the Lady Raiders, Bradley had a team-high seven assists, while Maddie Hall collected 10 of the team’s 38 digs to lead the defense.

RVHS will have another shot at the Lady Buckeyes on Oct. 6 in Nelsonville.

The Lady Raiders will look to snap their three-match skid when they visit Trimble on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

