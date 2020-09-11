Blue Devils blank Fairland, 8-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — A great end to another great week.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team won its fifth straight to start the season and picked up its third shut out victory of the year on Thursday at Lester Field, as the Blue Devils rolled past Ohio Valley Conference guest Fairland by a 8-0 tally.

GAHS (5-0, 4-0 OVC) — which began the week with a 11-0 decision over Chesapeake — needed just 2:11 to light up the scoreboard on Thursday, with Keagan Daniels finding the back of the net on a free kick.

Just before the midway point of the first half, Gallia Academy’s lead grew to 2-0 on an own-goal by Fairland. The Blue Devil lead was 3-0 just over a minute later, as Maddux Camden scored an unassisted goal.

With 6:36 remaining in the first half, Brody Wilt gave the Blue and White a 4-0 lead after an assist from Daniels. Wilt scored on another assist from Daniels 3:19 later, this time on a corner kick.

GAHS led 5-0 at halftime with a 10-to-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The Blue Devils were held scoreless for nearly 17 minutes to start the second half, but Colton Roe connected for a 6-0 lead, with another corner kick assist from Daniels.

With 17:11 to play, Christian Higginbotham found the back of the net on an assist from Wilt, and then Roe added the final goal with 14:04 left, also on an assist from Wilt.

Gallia Academy earned a 4-to-1 edge in corner kicks, and a 30-to-3 advantage in shots, including 19-to-1 in shots on goal.

Bryson Miller claimed one save in goal for the Blue and White.

Gallia Academy will look for a repeat performance when it travels to Fairland on Oct. 8.

Next, the Blue Devils visit Rock Hill on Tuesday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS senior Christian Higginbotham (4) scores on an assist from Brody Wilt (right), during the second half of the Blue Devils’ 8-0 victory over Fairland on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.12-GA-Higginbotham.jpg GAHS senior Christian Higginbotham (4) scores on an assist from Brody Wilt (right), during the second half of the Blue Devils’ 8-0 victory over Fairland on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS sophomore Keagan Daniels (10) gives the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead on a free kick, during Gallia Academy’s 8-0 win on Thursday at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Daniels.jpg GAHS sophomore Keagan Daniels (10) gives the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead on a free kick, during Gallia Academy’s 8-0 win on Thursday at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Blue Devils junior Zak Flinner (3) passes up field to sophomore Maddux Camden (right), during Thursday’s OVC match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Flinner.jpg Blue Devils junior Zak Flinner (3) passes up field to sophomore Maddux Camden (right), during Thursday’s OVC match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Brody Wilt (26) celebrates a goal with 6:36 left in the first half, giving GAHS a 4-0 lead en route to their 8-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Wilt.jpg Gallia Academy junior Brody Wilt (26) celebrates a goal with 6:36 left in the first half, giving GAHS a 4-0 lead en route to their 8-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.