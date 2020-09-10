Week 3 features 5 home games

Another week of playing football.

Five home games, three road contests and a head-to-head matchup in the area highlight Week 3 of Ohio football and Week 2 of West Virginia football within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

It will be a battle of winless teams at East Shade River Stadium as Eastern hosts South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest.

Gallia Academy welcomes Rock Hill to Memorial Field for an Ohio Valley Conference matchup that will also be part of this week’s Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, sponsored by Rally’s.

Wahama makes its home debut against Ritchie County, while Point Pleasant and River Valley try to pick up their first wins of the year with respective home games against Brooke and Vinton County.

Meigs looks to remain unbeaten as it heads to Nelsonville-York for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest, while Southern aims for its first win of the year as it heads to Waterford for a TVC Hocking matchup.

Hannan is off again this week due to cancellations of its first three regular season matchups.

Here’s a brief look at this week’s high school gridiron matchups in the OVP area.

Ritchie County Rebels (1-0) at Wahama White Falcons (0-1)

The Rebels posted an impressive 26-0 victory over Magnolia in their season opener, while Wahama suffered a 50-20 setback against Madonna. Ritchie County and the White Falcons are tied at 2-all in the all-time series and this will be the first matchup between the programs since four consecutive games from 1986 to 1989. The home team has won all four meetings in this head-to-head series as well. Running back Gus Morrison gained 169 rushing yards on 15 carries last week as part of ground attack that churned out 270 yards at over six yards per carry. Wahama also churned out 220 rushing yards last week, with Kase Stewart leading the way with 111 yards on 14 attempts. Ritchie County won the last meeting by a 38-14 margin.

Brooke Bruins (1-0) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (0-1)

A makeshift game because of coronavirus, Friday’s matchup with Brooke and host Big Blacks will be the third all-time meeting between the schools. The series is also tied at 1-all, with the road team winning both previous contests. The Bruins notched a 40-7 victory over Hedgesville at home last week, while Point Pleasant dropped a 36-13 decision at home to Oak Glen. The Bruins amassed 354 yards of total offense in their season opener, with quarterback Josh Shorts accounting for two passing touchdowns and another three scores on the ground. Point Pleasant hasn’t started a season with an 0-2 record since the 2007 campaign, David Darst’s first season with the program as head coach.

South Gallia Rebels (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) at Eastern Eagles (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking)

In all-time meetings between EHS and SGHS, the Eagles hold an 15-6 edge with a 628-to-315 scoring advantage. With last year’s 32-0 win in Mercerville, the Eagles have won five straight against the Red and Gold. South Gallia’s last win in the series came in Week 5 of the 2014 season at East Shade River Stadium. Last Week, Eastern ended Trimble’s 12-game league shut out streak, but fell just short of the Tomcats, with Trimble winning 10-7. SGHS had a night to forget in Week 2, falling 61-0 to visiting Waterford. While the Rebels start 0-2 for the third year in a row, SGHS is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2012. South Gallia’s last win came in Week 3 of last season. EHS on the other hand, has now lost back-to-back regular season games for the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of last season.

Rock Hill Redmen (1-1, 1-1 OVC) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1 OVC)

These teams have split their four bouts since GAHS joined the Ohio Valley Conference, with Gallia Academy winning the last the last two meetings, 48-7 in Pedro last season, and a 43-20 the last time these teams met on Memorial Field. Rock Hill’s last win in the series came in Pedro in 2017, by a 56-54 tally. Last week, GAHS fell at Ironton by a 55-7 count, while the Redmen topped Chesapeake 14-10 in Pedro. The Blue Devils haven’t lost back-to-back games since weeks 7 and 8 of the 2017 season. Dating back to last season, Rock Hill has now won three of its last four games.

Vinton County Vikings (1-1, 1-1 TVC Ohio) at River Valley Raiders (0-2, 0-2 TVC Ohio)

Each side has won three times in this series since RVHS joined the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, with all-3 of Vinton County’s wins coming in the last three years. VCHS has back-to-back shut out wins over RVHS, 30-0 last season in McArthur, and 35-0 the last time they met in Bidwell in 2018. River Valley’s last win in the series came on Oct. 14, 2016, by a 41-6 count in Bidwell. After a 39-12 setback at Meigs last week, River Valley is 0-2 for the third year in a row. The Vikings also fell to Meigs this season, losing 28-20 in Week 1. VCHS picked up a 28-20 win at Athens last Friday, the Vikings’ first win over the Bulldogs since AHS joined the TVC Ohio in 2008.

Meigs Marauders (2-0, 2-0 TVC Ohio) at Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (0-2, 0-1 TVC Ohio)

This is the 40th all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Marauders, with Nelsonville-York holding a 25-14 record, including four wins in a row. The Marauders’ last win in the series came in Rocksprings in Week 6 of the 2015 season. Meigs last went into the Nelsonville-York game undefeated in 2008. The Marauders topped River Valley 39-12 last week, and pulled out a 28-20 win at Vinton County in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have lost two straight to start the season for the third straight year, falling 24-12 to Wellston last week, and 34-28 to Trimble in the season opener. With a win to close out last season, MHS has now won three straight decisions, its longest winning streak since Weeks 4-through-6 of 2015.

Southern Tornadoes (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) at Waterford Wildcats (1-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking)

The Wildcats have won 19 of their last 24 games against Southern, including six in a row. The Tornadoes last win over Waterford came Oct. 18, 2013 by a 33-0 count in Racine. Since then the Wildcats have outscored SHS by a total of 183-to-59. Waterford won 42-12 last year in Meigs County, and claimed a 42-7 triumph the last time these teams met in Washington County. Southern fell at Belpre by a 27-6 tally last Friday, while Waterford won 61-0 at South Gallia. Southern is 0-2 for the first time since 2011, and looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2008. Southern has lost its last five games in Washington County and will be playing there for the third week in a row. SHS last won at Waterford 21-0 in 2012.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS senior Zack Hemby (right), in front of classmate Trent Johnson (12), sacks South Point quarterback Malik Pegram eight yards behind the line of scrimmage during the Blue Devils’ 41-0 victory on Aug. 28 in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.11-GA-Hemby.jpg GAHS senior Zack Hemby (right), in front of classmate Trent Johnson (12), sacks South Point quarterback Malik Pegram eight yards behind the line of scrimmage during the Blue Devils’ 41-0 victory on Aug. 28 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush eludes an Oak Glen defender during the first half of a Sept. 4 football contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_PP-Bush-1.jpg Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush eludes an Oak Glen defender during the first half of a Sept. 4 football contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.