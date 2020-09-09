Point Pleasant surges past Patriots, 7-3

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A rather memorable road trip.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team scored five second half goals and picked up its second straight victory on Tuesday night during a 7-3 decision over host Parkersburg South in a non-conference friendly in Wood County.

The Black Knights (2-1-1) never trailed in the contest as the guests stormed out to a 2-1 halftime lead before finding themselves deadlocked at 3-all with 15 minutes left in regulation.

PPHS, however, had three different players produce four goals over the final 13 minutes of play, allowing the Red and Black to notch its first road win of the season.

Adam Veroski — who recorded a hat trick by night’s end — gave Point Pleasant a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute following a penalty kick.

Kanaan Abbas made it a 2-goal game in the 37th minute on a free kick from 30 yards out. The attempt bounced off of the PSHS keeper’s hands and trickled into the net.

The Patriots, however, responded just before the intermission as Kellson Cobble outleaped everyone and headed in a corner kick in the 39th minute, making it a 2-1 contest at the break.

Jared Davis tied things up in the 41st minute after an unguarded shot attempt found the lower far side corner for a 2-all contest.

Colton Young cleared a free kick inside the Point box and sent it all the way down the other end of the field. Veroski chased down the free ball and put it in the back of the net in the 63rd minute, again giving the Black Knights a 3-2 edge.

Miciah Jones answered right back for Parkersburg South as Point failed to clear a ball, allowing Jones a clear shot from 20 yards away. The 65th minute goal knotted things up 3-all.

Young sent a crossing pass to Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, who managed to redirect the ball into the goal for what proved to be a permanent lead in the 67th minute.

Cael McCutcheon bounced a free kick off the crossbar in the 74th minute, and Young was there to bury the rebound attempt while increasing the lead to 5-3.

Veroski added a penalty kick in the 76th minute that doubled the lead, then Watkins-Lovejoy took a pass from McCutcheon in the 78th minute and buried it from 12 yards away — wrapping up the 4-goal triumph.

Point Pleasant outshot the hosts by a 23-9 overall margin, including a 14-6 edge in shots on goal. PPHS claimed a 2-1 edge in corner kicks and was also whistled for 14 of the 26 fouls in the contest.

Luke Pinkerton made two saves in goal for PPHS, while Hunter Bonecutter also stopped one shot attempt for the guests.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Williamstown.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.