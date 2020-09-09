Lady Marauders fend off River Valley

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Starting their second week with a win.

The Meigs volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Lady Marauders topped Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest River Valley by a 3-1 tally.

Meigs (1-2, 1-2 TVC Ohio) never trailed in the opening game, scoring the first six points and eventually winning 25-19.

River Valley (4-3, 1-2) got its first lead at 6-5 in the second game, but the Lady Marauders scored three in a row to regain the lead. RVHS earned six straight points, but the Lady Marauders scored the next four to tie it at 12. Meigs finally took the lead back at 19-18, but gave up a 3-0 run. The Maroon and Gold reclaimed the edge again at 23-22, but again gave up the next three points, and the Lady Raiders evened the match with a 25-23 triumph.

The hosts scored the first five points and led wire-to-wire in the third game, going up 2-1 with a 25-20 win.

In the fourth, Meigs scored six of the first seven points, but allowed RVHS to regain the edge at 16-15. The Maroon and Gold were back up at 19-18, but gave up a 4-to-1 run. The hosts, however, finished the night with a 5-0 run, clinching the 3-1 victory with a 25-22 fourth game.

Leading the Lady Marauders, Mallory Hawley had 13 service points, and Andrea Mahr posted a dozen. Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst finished with seven points apiece, Baylee Tracy chipped in with five, while Kylee Mitch came up with four and Jerrica Smith tallied two.

For the Silver and Black, Malerie Stanley led the way with 15 points. Mikenzi Pope was next with eight followed by Javan Gardner with seven and Jaden Bradley with five. Hannah Jacks and Sydney Runyon rounded out the RVHS service with three points apiece.

These teams are slated for a rematch on Oct. 1 in Bidwell.

Meigs had its first non-conference match at Southern on Wednesday, while the Lady Raiders return to action on Thursday at Nelsonville-York.

Meigs' Meredith Cremeans spikes the ball over a block attempt from River Valley's Jaden Bradley, during Tuesday's TVC Ohio volleyball match in Rocksprings, Ohio. River Valley junior Javan Gardner (13) spikes the ball over the net, during the Lady Raiders' 3-1 loss to Meigs on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. RVHS senior Mikenzi Pope (4) tips the ball over a block attempt from Meigs' Morgan Denney, during the Lady Marauders' 3-1 win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (left) passes the ball in front of teammate Baylee Tracy (right), during the Lady Marauders' 3-1 win over River Valley on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

