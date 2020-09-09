Tornadoes topple field at Meigs GC

POMEROY, Ohio — The Tornadoes ended up being a shot better per hole than everyone else.

The Southern golf team claimed a 9-stroke victory over the field on Tuesday during a non-conference matchup with Eastern, Point Pleasant, Meigs and Sherman at Meigs Golf Course.

The Tornadoes recorded two of the top three individual rounds over nine holes and ended up posting a winning tally of 192. Point Pleasant was the overall runner-up with a 201, while Sherman was third with a 205.

The host Marauders ended up fourth with a 206 and Eastern was fifth with a 227.

Tanner Lisle of SHS and Brennen Sang of PPHS shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 9-over par 43.

Jacob Milliron followed Lisle for Southern with a 44, while Ryan Laudermilt and Lance Stewart respectively wrapped up the winning tally with rounds of 52 and 53.

David Shaver and Aaron Vance also posted scored of 59 and 68 for the Tornadoes.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang for Point Pleasant with a 49. Kyelar Morrow and Kaleb Pearson completed the Point tally with respective rounds of 53 and 56.

Alex Hill and Jonny Porter also fired rounds of 64 and 66 for the Black Knights.

Bailey Jones led Meigs with a 51, followed by Peyton Brown with a 53 and Coen Hall with a 54. Gunnar Peavley completed the MHS total with a 56.

Zack King and Landon McGee also fired respective rounds of 48 and 57.

Ethan Short led the Eagles with a 47 and Colton McDaniel added a 56. Jacob Spencer and Cooper Schagel also fired rounds of 58 and 66 for EHS.

Jason Whitehead paced Sherman with a 46, followed by Wyatt Kincaid and Damon Moore with respective rounds of 50 and 53.

Brandon Jarrell completed the team tally with a 60, while Tristen Gillenwater added a 63.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.