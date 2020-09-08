Blue Devils 4th at Lancaster Invitational

LANCASTER, Ohio — Not bad at all … especially given the competition factor.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team made a solid showing by finishing fourth out of 15 teams on Tuesday afternoon at the 2020 Lancaster Invitational held at Lancaster Country Club in Fairfield County.

The Blue Devils certainly proved their worth against numerous bigger-city programs by finishing in the top-third of the field, doing so with a final tally of 341 points.

Grove City won the team title with 311 points, while Pickerington North and Pickerington Central completed the top three spots with respective scores of 317 and 322.

Granville (342) beat Reynoldsburg for fifth on a tiebreaker, while Upper Arlington (353), Teays Valley (355), Watkins Memorial (356) and Lancaster (360) rounded out the top 10 positions.

Carson Bellish of Pickerington North claimed medalist honors with a 2-under par round of 70. Ross Teeter of Northridge was the overall runner-up with a 74.

Laith Hamid led GAHS with an 82, followed by Cooper Davis and Hunter Cook with identical rounds of 86. Will Hendrickson completed the team tally with an 87, while Beau Johnson also carded a 96 for the Blue Devils.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

