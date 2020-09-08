Watts, Frazee win individual CC races

A memorable weekend for a pair of Gallia County seniors.

Both Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy and Garrett Frazee of South Gallia came with individual titles in their respective races on Saturday at a pair of area cross country events held in Vinton County and Lawrence County.

Watts won the large school girls race held at the Vinton County Invitational in McArthur, while Frazee captured the boys race crown at the Run the Hill meet held at Rock Hill High School.

Watts defeated 66 other competitors and posted a winning time of 20:35.40, finishing over 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Sydney Hambel of New Lexington was the overall runner-up with a mark of 20:58.70.

Maddie Stewart was next for GAHS by placing 22nd with a time of 24:40.66. Krystal Davidson (26:45.20), Courtney Corvin (27:06.43) and Callie Wilson (27:12.56) completed the Blue Angel scoring by respectively finishing 36th, 39th and 41st overall.

Jayln Short (28:06.92) and Elizabeth Hout (31:33.09) also placed 47th and 58th overall for Gallia Academy, which ended up fifth out of seven scoring teams with 118 points.

Athens won the large school girls meet with 58 points. Chillicothe (68), Vinton County (76) and Warren (87) rounded out the top four spots.

The Blue Devils placed seventh out of seven scoring teams in the VCHS large school boys event, finishing the day with 191 points.

Tristin Crisenbery led GAHS with a 39th place time of 21:29.86, followed by Logan Nicholas (21:39.14), Gabe Russell (23:28.15) and Dakota McCoy (23:29.22) with respective efforts of 42nd, 49th and 50th.

Caleb Stout (34:33.39) completed the team score by placing 56th, while Dylan Sheets (24:34.45) and Kaden Cochrane (24:46.52) also finished 57th and 58th for the Blue and White.

Warren won the team title with 44 points, edging out Chillicothe (45) by a single point. Oscar Mikus of Chillicothe won the 73-competitor boys race with a time of 17:15.52.

Frazee defeated 24 other male competitors at the Run the Hill event held in Pedro, setting a winning mark of 19:37.18 — the only sub-20-minute time recorded at the meet. Noah Wood of RHHS was the runner-up with a time of 20:03.72.

South Gallia was second out of three scoring teams with 44 points. Rock Hill won the boys title with 21 points, while Symmes Valley ended up third with 63 points.

Gabe Frazee followed his brother for SGHS with a seventh place effort of 21:02.18. Tanner Boothe (24:04.59), Tim Noreau (26:47.62) and Griffin Davis (27:36.38) completed the Rebel tally by respectively finishing 15th, 20th and 21st overall.

The Lady Rebels had three competitors in the girls race, which was won by Laura Hamm of Coal Grove (23:01.50). Rock Hill also claimed the girls team title with 20 points.

Dafney Clary led SGHS with a 14th place time of 33:39.84. Kyra Ellison (37:54.94) was 17th and Haleigh Rogers (39:17.91) was 19th overall.

Both River Valley and Southern also competed at the Vinton County Invitational, but in the small school events. Neither the Lady Raiders nor the Lady Tornadoes had enough competitors for a team score.

Lauren Twyman of RVHS ended up being the runner-up out of 81 competitors with a time of 21:34.10. Natalie Boyden of Fisher Catholic was the girls champion with a mark of 20:56.28.

Ruth Rickett followed Twyman for River Valley with a 27th place time of 26:17.23. Kate Nutter (27:25.33) and Nakeisha Shriver (33:12.02) also finished 37th and 70th overall.

Ava Roush posted Southern’s top finish with a 42nd place time of 27:44.83. Kamry Roush (36:45.47) and Lexi Smith (37:44.42) were also 79th and 80th for SHS.

Huntington Ross beat out eight other schools for the girls title and finished with a winning score of 37 points.

The Raiders were fourth out of 10 teams with 143 points. Belpre won the boys team trophy with 41 points, followed by Fisher Catholic (64) and Huntington Ross (99) in the top three positions.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the 84-competitor boys race with a time of 16:44.90.

Cody Wooten paced RVHS with a 13th place effort of 20:07.12, followed by Ryan Lollathin (20:49.70), Ethan Schultz (22:37.49) and Alex Congrove (22:43.64) with respective finishes of 22nd, 38th and 40th overall.

Kade Alderman (23:32.07) completed the Raider tally by finishing 49th. Nathan Young (24:20.56) and John E. Santos (25:26.98) also placed 60th and 66th.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Vinton County Invitational and the 2020 Rock Hill Run the Hill.

