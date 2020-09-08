OVP sports briefs

Point Pleasant to host Brooke Friday night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Friday night’s varsity football game between Point Pleasant and Mingo Central was postponed over the weekend due to Mingo County ending up in the orange on the West Virginia coronavirus map. However, the Big Blacks have landed a Week 2 opponent to fill that gap as Brooke will be coming to Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Friday Night Rivals coming to GAHS

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Friday night’s Ohio Valley Conference football contest between Rock Hill and Gallia Academy will be this week’s Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, sponsored by Rally’s. Coverage of the game at Memorial Field begins at 7 p.m. on Stadium — a sister station of WCHS-TV/Fox 11 — and is available to subscribers through Suddenlink, Comcast and Time Warner. You can also visit wchstv.com to live stream the contest. Kickoff is tentatively slated for 7:06 p.m.