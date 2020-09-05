Madonna rolls past White Falcons, 50-20

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A tough night at historic East-West Stadium.

Santino Arlia threw for 400 yards and six touchdowns while leading host Madonna to a 50-20 victory over the Wahama football team on Friday night during the season opener for both clubs in Marion County.

The Blue Dons (1-0) never trailed as Arlia found Michael Burdine on 49- and 52-yard passes that gave Madonna a quick 16-0 cushion through one quarter.

The visiting White Falcons (0-1) broke into the scoring column on a 5-yard touchdown run by Andrew Roush with 2:58 left in the half.

Arlia, however, found Thomas Sessi on a 9-yard scoring pass just before the break, allowing Madonna to secure a 22-6 cushion.

Kase Stewart closed the gap back down to 10 points following an 8-yard run at the 9:21 mark of the third, but the Blue Dons answered with three consecutive scores that turned a 22-12 contest into 42-12 deficit.

Lucky Pulice caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Arlia, who then followed with respective TD passes of 17 and 10 yards to Colton Littleton and Sessi.

Stewart tacked on a second rushing score — this time from 12 yards out — as WHS closed the gap back down to 42-20 with 3:21 left in regulation.

Arlia completed his aerial assault with a 48-yard scoring pass to Tyler Starvaggi in the waning moments, completing the 30-point outcome.

Madonna outgained the Red and White by a sizable 417-268 overall margin in total yards, although Wahama was efficient on the ground — claiming a 220-17 edge in rushing yards after 55 attempts.

The White Falcons committed all nine turnovers in the game, which included eight fumbles lost. The guests were penalized 10 times for 59 yards, while MHS was flagged six times for 35 yards.

Stewart led Wahama with 111 rushing yards on 14 carries, followed by Roush with 53 yards on a dozen totes. Roush was also 2-of-3 passing for 35 yards, while Sawyer VanMatre completed 3-of-10 passes for 13 yards.

Gavin Stiltner led the WHS wideouts with one catch for 25 yards, with Stewart and Roush also hauling in a pass apiece for 10 and five yards.

Arlia completed 19-of-34 passes for 400 yards. Pulice led the wideouts with 145 yards and Burdine added 101 receiving yards. Sessi led the ground attack with 25 yards.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it welcomes Ritchie County to Bachtel Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

