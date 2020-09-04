Belpre tops local golfers at Oxbow

BELPRE, Ohio — It turned into a local battle for second place … and the Tornadoes claimed the honors.

Host Belpre posted a 14-stroke victory over the field during a non-conference quad match against Southern, Wahama and Point Pleasant on Thursday at Oxbow Golf Course in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles recorded the top three individual scores and cruised to a winning tally of 168. Southern was the runner-up with a 182, while Wahama (189) held off Point Pleasant (193) by four shots for the third overall spot.

Jacob Smeeks of BHS won medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 35. Teammate Matt Deems was the overall runner-up with a 40.

Connor Copeland and Jacob Ferrier completed the winning score for Belpre with respective rounds of 41 and 48.

David Shaver led Southern with a 43 and Jacob Milliron followed with a 45, while Tanner Lisle added a 46. Ryan Laudermilt completed the SHS tally with a 48.

Lance Stewart and Aaron Vance also fired respective round of 56 and 58 for the Tornadoes.

Connor Ingels and Brycen Bumgarner led the White Falcons with identical rounds of 45, followed by Ethan Mitchell with a 49. Ethan Gray completed the WHS team score with a 50.

Ashton Barnitz and Josh Roque also shot respective efforts of 60 and 66.

Brennen Sang led the Black Knights with a 44, followed by Joseph Milhoan with a 48 and Kyelar Morre with a 49. Alex Hill and Jonny Porter both fired a 52, while Kaleb Pearson added a 60 as well for PPHS.

