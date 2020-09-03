Skyhawks top Point Pleasant, 4-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Not the season opening result the Black Knights had hoped for.

Visiting Scott claimed a 22-9 advantage in shot attempts and led by three goals early in the second half while handing the Point Pleasant boys soccer team a 4-1 setback Wednesday night in the season opener at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Skyhawks (1-0) needed just six minutes to break into the scoring column as Robert Setser found a free kick rebound from 12 yards out and squeezed one inside the right post for a permanent lead.

Carson Asbury made it a 2-goal advantage in the 15th minute after tracking down a 70-yard through ball for a successful 1-on-1 attempt, making it a 2-0 contest at the intermission.

Asbury gave SHS a 3-0 lead in the 48th minute after going to the far left post from six yards away.

Point Pleasant (0-1) finally broke into the scoring column in the 51st minute as Adam Veroski converted a free kick from 22 yards out into the upper right post.

Asbury completed his hat trick in the 60th minute with a goal from 18 yards away, wrapping up the 4-1 outcome.

PPHS claimed a slight edge in possession by controlling the ball just over 52 percent of the time, but the Skyhawks managed a 9-5 edge in shots in goal. The guests were also called for 18 of the 27 fouls in the contest.

Hunter Bonecutter made three saves on five shot attempts in the first half, while Luke Pinkerton stopped three shots out of five tries in the second half.

Greg Howard made four saves in net for Scott.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday when it travels to Winfield for a non-league friendly at 6:30 p.m.

