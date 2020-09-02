Belpre wins again at Lakeside

BEVERLY, Ohio — The Golden Eagles doubled their season lead … and everyone else might be playing for second now because of it.

The Belpre golf team picked up its third league win in four matches on Tuesday night during an 18-stroke victory over the field at the fourth of six Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matches hosted by Waterford at Lakeside Golf Course in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles improved their seasonal record to 19-1 overall in TVC Hocking competition after firing half of the top 10 individual rounds en route to a winning tally of 164.

Southern — which is third in the seasonal standings at 13-7 — was the runner-up on Tuesday with a 182, while Federal Hocking (15-5) ended up third overall with a 184.

Waterford (9-11) was fourth with a final tally of 186, with Eastern (3-17) coming in next with a score of 218. Trimble (1-19) was last for the third time this fall with a team tally of 246.

Jacob Smeeks of Belpre claimed medalist honors with a 3-over par effort of 39. Teammate Conner Copeland was the overall runner-up with a 40.

Tanner Lisle paced the Tornadoes with a 43, followed by Ryan Laudermilt with a 45 and David Shaver with a 46. Jacob Milliron completed the SHS tally with a 48.

Lance Stewart and Dylan Hupp also fired respective scores of 49 and 64 for Southern.

Ethan Short led the Eagles with a 46, with Colton McDaniel and Jacob Spencer respectively adding rounds of 50 and 59. Cooper Schagel completed things for EHS with a 63.

Mitchell Roush and Mason Jackson both paced Fed Hock with identical scores of 42, the same score fired by Waterford leader Gavin Brooker.

Zach North led the Tomcats with an effort of 51.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (164): Jacob Smeeks 39, Conner Copeland 40, Jacob Ferrier 42, Blake Church 43, Matt Deems 45, Tyce Chruch 48.

SOUTHERN (182): Tanner Lisle 43, Ryan Laudermilt 45, David Shaver 46, Jacob Milliron 48, Lance Stewart 49, Dylan Hupp 64.

FEDERAL HOCKING (184): Mitchell Roush 42, Mason Jackson 42, Collin Jarvis 49, Wes Carpenter 51, Andrew Airhart 60, Zane Buckley 72.

WATERFORD (186): Gavin Brooker 42, Braxton Leister 47, Will Huck 47, Peyton Powers 50, Brett Colyer 53, Ryan Hendershot 56.

EASTERN (218): Ethan Short 46, Colton McDaniel 50, Jacob Spencer 59, Cooper Schagel 63.

TRIMBLE (246): Zach North 51, Matt Reed 64, Silas Andrews 65, Gage Schoonover 66, Cheyenne Williams 72.

