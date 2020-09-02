Blue Devils win at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Blue Devils held a backyard barbecue.

The Gallia Academy golf team fired the top four individual rounds and cruised to a 45-stroke victory over visiting Point Pleasant on Tuesday during a non-conference tri-match held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils had three sub-40 efforts en route to a winning tally of 155, one of the lower team scores posted by GAHS over the past few years. The Black Knights — who had only two sub-50 rounds — completed the day with a tally of 200.

Laith Hamid and Will Hendrickson shared medalist honors and paced Gallia Academy with identical efforts of 2-over par 38.

Hunter Cook was next for GAHS with a 39 and Cooper Davis completed the winning score with a 40. Beau Johnson and Cody Bowman respectively added efforts of 47 and 48.

Brennen Sang paced PPHS with a 42, followed by Joseph Milhoan with a 49 and Kaden McCutcheon with a 54.

Wyatt Wilson and Kyelar Morrow added matching rounds of 55, while Caleb Pearson contributed a 61 as well for the Black Knights.

South Point also competed at the event, but one of its four players did not finish his round — leaving the Pointers one score short of a team finish.

Brayden Sexton led SPHS with a 52 and Brayden Adkins was next with a 53. Kaleb Wilson also fired a 77.

Gallia Academy also had a B-team participate and finished with a final team tally of 199.

Abraham Dixon led the GAHS B-team with a 44, with Carson Call and Nathanael Baird adding respective rounds of 48 and 53. Evan Pope was next with a 54, while Kael O’Brien and Gavin Long chipped in efforts of 58 and 60.

