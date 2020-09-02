Lady Eagles roll past Belpre

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Just what the doctor ordered.

After dropping a pair of road matches to start the 2020 season, the Eastern volleyball team handed new coach Brandi Lanning a fairly easy first career victory on Tuesday night following a 25-5, 25-12, 25-16 decision over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at the Eagle’s Nest in Meigs County.

The Lady Eagles (1-2, 1-0 TVC Hocking) made the most of both their home debut and Senior Night festivities after trailing by only one point throughout the first two games of the evening.

The Lady Golden Eagles — who led 2-1 in the opening game — managed to take a 1-0 lead in Game 3, but the Green and White reeled off eight consecutive points and eventually cruised to the 3-0 match sweep.

After ties at 1-all and 2-all in the opener, EHS broke serve for a 3-2 lead and then libero Sydney Sanders reeled off 15 consecutive service points that gave the hosts a commanding 17-2 advantage.

The Lady Eagles went on to win eight of the final 11 points and rolled to a 20-point win for a 1-0 match lead.

The Green and White built leads of 6-0 and 10-1 early in Game 2 and led by as much as 19-5 before eventually wrapping up a 2-0 match lead with a 13-point win.

BHS rallied back from its early 8-1 deficit in Game 3, whittling the lead down to 14-12 after completing the first cycle of serves.

The Green and White, however, countered with five straight points for a 19-12 edge, then scored six of the final 10 points to wrap up the straight-game triumph.

Sanders led the Eastern service attack with 21 points and six aces, followed by Brielle Newland with 15 points and five aces.

Olivia Barber was next with eight points and two aces, while Jenna Chadwell chipped in four points and one ace. Megan Maxon added three service points, with Juli Durst and Alisa Ord each providing one point.

Maxon led the net attack with eight kills, with Barber and Layna Catlett each contributing seven kills apiece. Barber also had a game-high four blocks for the hosts.

Chadwell added four kills, while Ord and Tessa Rockhold each provided two kills. Sanders also recorded a kill for the victors. Newland dished a team-best nine assists and Durst followed with four assists as well.

Kelly Erb, Lindsie Johnson and Halee Williams paced Belpre with three service points apiece.

Eastern seniors Jonna Epple, Olivia Barber, Layna Catlett, Sydney Sanders, Alisa Ord, Tessa Rockhold and Jenna Chadwell were honored before the game for their collective contributions to the program over the years.

The Lady Eagles return to action Thursday when they travel to Stewart to face Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

