OVP Week 1 Football Boxscores


Gallia Academy 41, South Point 0

SPHS 0 0 x x 0
GAHS 20 21 x x 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 55 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 11:12

GA: Daunevyn Woodson 35 pass from Noah Vanco (kick blocked) 6:55

GA: Briar Williams 71 pass from Vanco (Geiser kick) 2:06

Second Quarter

GA: Michael Beasy 8 run (Geiser kick) 7:59

GA: Armstrong 9 run (Geiser kick) 2:53

GA: Beasy 1 run (Geiser kick) :52

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SP GA
First Downs 5 16
Rushes-Yards 14-(-12) 18-207
Pass Yards 64 211
Total Yards 52 418
Comp-Att-Int 4-10-0 10-14-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 8-65
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

RUSHING

SP: T.J. Wong 2-4, Maddox McCallister 3-2, Cody Brandt 1-1, Bryson Hackworth 2-(-6), Malik Pegram 6-(-10).

GA: James Armstrong 11-151, Michael Beasy 6-52, Noah Vanco 1-4.

PASSING

SP: Malik Pegram 4-10-0 64.

GA: Noah Vanco 10-14-0 211.

RECEIVING

SP: Cody Brandt 2-35, Bryson Hackworth 2-29.

GA: Daunevyn Woodson 4-73, Briar Williams 2-89, Kenyon Franklin 1-24, James Armstrong 1-12, Zach Belville 1-11, Michael Beasy 1-2.

Wellston 41, River Valley 6

WHS 21 20 0 0 41
RVHS 0 0 0 6 6

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: R.J. Kemp 4 run (kick failed) 7:51

W: Jarrod Wilbur fumble recovery in end zone (Jonathon Garvin run) 3:34

W: Kemp 66 pass from Jeremiah Frisby (Weber kick) 1:29

Second Quarter

W: Jonathon Garvin 5 run (Weber kick) 7:23

W: Chase Ingalls 8 run (Weber kick) 5:34

W: Ingalls 14 pass from Frisby (kick failed) 2:55

Fourth Quarter

RV: Michael Conkle 12 run (kick failed) 6:51

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * W RV
First Downs 14 6
Rushes-Yards 26-147 34-104
Pass Yards 225 0
Total Yards 372 104
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 0-7-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 2-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2

RUSHING

W: Jonathon Garvin 15-106, Chase Ingalls 3-28, Bodie Kemp 2-17, Jeremiah Frisby 2-6, R.J. Kemp 1-4, Isaac Molihan 3-(-14).

RV: Michael Conkle 18-89, Will Hash 7-9, Ryan Jones 5-6, Justin Stump 3-1, Garrison Garnes 1-(-1).

PASSING

W: Jeremiah Frisby 7-11-1 201, Isaac Molihan 1-2-0 24.

RV: Justin Stump 0-6-0 0, Ryan Jones 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

W: R.J. Kemp 2-109, Chase Ingalls 2-47, Hunter Smith 2-42, Jonathon Garvin 2-27.

RV: None.

Meigs 28, Vinton County 20

MHS 6 0 0 22 28
VCHS 8 6 0 6 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Jake McElroy 27 run (kick failed) 5:58

VC: Braylon Damron 8 run (Damron run) 6:21

Second Quarter

VC: Broc Moore 8 run (pass failed) 5:44

Fourth Quarter

M: Dillon Howard 43 pass from Coulter Cleland (pass failed) 9:43

VC: Zach Radabaugh 19 run (pass failed) 7:22

M: Zach Searles 9 pass from Cleland (Cleland run) 2:30

M: Wyatt Hoover 36 pass from Cleland (Connor Imboden pass from Cleland) 0:44

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M VC
First Downs 15 10
Rushes-Yards 25-95 37-140
Pass Yards 264 44
Total Yards 359 188
Comp-Att-Int 17-27-0 3-14-0
Penalties-Yards 4-60 6-55
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1

RUSHING

M: Jake McElroy 5-33, Coulter Cleland 13-32, Abe Lundy 6-31, Morgan Roberts 1-2.

VC: Elijah Williams 8-68, Broc Moore 11-52, Zayne Karr 8-36, Zach Radabaugh 1-19, Codey Colley 2-12, Braylon Damron 7-(-42).

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 17-27-0 264.

VC: Braylon Damron 3-12-1 44.

RECEIVING

M: Morgan Roberts 7-74, Wyatt Hoover 4-91, Abe Lundy 3-17, Dillon Howard 2-70, Zach Searls 1-9, Jake McElroy 1-3.

VC: Zayne Karr 2-27, Broc Moore 1-20.

Frontier 42, Southern 6

SHS 0 0 6 0 6
FHS 22 6 14 0 42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

F: 1 run (conversion failed)

F: 74 pass (conversion good)

F: 35 interception return (conversion good)

Second Quarter

F: 1 run (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

S: Chase Bailey 55 run (conversion failed)

F: 4 run (conversion good)

F: 11 run (conversion failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * S F
First Downs 13 23
Rushes-Yards 33-115 32-126
Pass Yards 21 262
Total Yards 136 388
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-2 10-16-1
Penalties-Yards 3-20 7-72
Fumbles Lost 1 1

RUSHING

S: Chase Bailey 11-74, Josh Stansberry 9-25, Josiah Smith 5-25, Derek Griffith 1-5, Jonah Diddle 5-(-2), Blake Shain 1-(-2).

F: Slade Amos 11-53, J.D. Schmidt 9-39, Noah Barnhart 6-26, Tanner Bills 1-14, Quenton Grayson 1-5, Michael Glover 1-4, Tyler Humphrey 1-(-3).

PASSING

S: Josiah Smith 1-3-1 20, Colton Walker 1-1-0 1, Chase Bailey 0-3-1 0.

F: J.D. Schmidt 9-113-1 252, Ethan Snyder 1-3-0 10.

RECEIVING

S: Colton Walker 1-20, Chase Bailey 1-1.

F: Breckin Hoff 3-110, Tanner Bills 2-69, 20 Slade Amos 2-19, Lucas Cox 1-14, Team 1-1.

Symmes Valley 44, South Gallia 6

SGHS 0 0 0 6 6
SVHS 13 24 0 7 44

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

SV: Josh Ferguson 20 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV: Luke Leith 6 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

SV: Grayson Walsh 20 pass from Leith (kick failed)

SV: Leith 6 run (kick failed)

SV: Ethan Patterson 12 run (kick failed)

SV: Ferguson 71 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

SG: Tristan Saber 5 pass from Noah Cremeans (run failed)

SV: Levi Ross 15 run (Yates kick)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG SV
First Downs 6 19
Rushes-Yards 29-165 40-415
Pass Yards -9 20
Total Yards 156 435
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-1 1-4-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 7-59
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-0

RUSHING

SG: E.J. Siders 7-50, Noah Cremeans 12-48, Tristan Saber 6-40.

SV: Josh Ferguson 7-154, Luke Leith 11-135, Sam McCleese 4-52, Ethan Patterson 6-36, Levi Ross 3-19, Derek Crum 2-8, Levi Niece 2-8, Alec Beckett 2-0, Grayson Walsh 1-0, Gary Combs 1-0.

PASSING

SG: Noah Cremeans 1-3-1 5, Tristan Saber 2-2-0 (-14).

SV: Luke Leith 1-3-0 20, Alec Beckett 0-1-0

RECEIVING

SG: Tristan Saber 1-5.

SV: Grayson Walsh 1-20.