OVP Week 1 Football Boxscores

Gallia Academy 41, South Point 0
|SPHS
|0
|0
|x
|x
|—
|0
|GAHS
|20
|21
|x
|x
|—
|41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 55 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 11:12
GA: Daunevyn Woodson 35 pass from Noah Vanco (kick blocked) 6:55
GA: Briar Williams 71 pass from Vanco (Geiser kick) 2:06
Second Quarter
GA: Michael Beasy 8 run (Geiser kick) 7:59
GA: Armstrong 9 run (Geiser kick) 2:53
GA: Beasy 1 run (Geiser kick) :52
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SP
|GA
|First Downs
|5
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|14-(-12)
|18-207
|Pass Yards
|64
|211
|Total Yards
|52
|418
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-10-0
|10-14-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|8-65
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
RUSHING
SP: T.J. Wong 2-4, Maddox McCallister 3-2, Cody Brandt 1-1, Bryson Hackworth 2-(-6), Malik Pegram 6-(-10).
GA: James Armstrong 11-151, Michael Beasy 6-52, Noah Vanco 1-4.
PASSING
SP: Malik Pegram 4-10-0 64.
GA: Noah Vanco 10-14-0 211.
RECEIVING
SP: Cody Brandt 2-35, Bryson Hackworth 2-29.
GA: Daunevyn Woodson 4-73, Briar Williams 2-89, Kenyon Franklin 1-24, James Armstrong 1-12, Zach Belville 1-11, Michael Beasy 1-2.
Wellston 41, River Valley 6
|WHS
|21
|20
|0
|0
|—
|41
|RVHS
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: R.J. Kemp 4 run (kick failed) 7:51
W: Jarrod Wilbur fumble recovery in end zone (Jonathon Garvin run) 3:34
W: Kemp 66 pass from Jeremiah Frisby (Weber kick) 1:29
Second Quarter
W: Jonathon Garvin 5 run (Weber kick) 7:23
W: Chase Ingalls 8 run (Weber kick) 5:34
W: Ingalls 14 pass from Frisby (kick failed) 2:55
Fourth Quarter
RV: Michael Conkle 12 run (kick failed) 6:51
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|W
|RV
|First Downs
|14
|6
|Rushes-Yards
|26-147
|34-104
|Pass Yards
|225
|0
|Total Yards
|372
|104
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-13-1
|0-7-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|2-2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-2
RUSHING
W: Jonathon Garvin 15-106, Chase Ingalls 3-28, Bodie Kemp 2-17, Jeremiah Frisby 2-6, R.J. Kemp 1-4, Isaac Molihan 3-(-14).
RV: Michael Conkle 18-89, Will Hash 7-9, Ryan Jones 5-6, Justin Stump 3-1, Garrison Garnes 1-(-1).
PASSING
W: Jeremiah Frisby 7-11-1 201, Isaac Molihan 1-2-0 24.
RV: Justin Stump 0-6-0 0, Ryan Jones 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
W: R.J. Kemp 2-109, Chase Ingalls 2-47, Hunter Smith 2-42, Jonathon Garvin 2-27.
RV: None.
Meigs 28, Vinton County 20
|MHS
|6
|0
|0
|22
|—
|28
|VCHS
|8
|6
|0
|6
|—
|20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Jake McElroy 27 run (kick failed) 5:58
VC: Braylon Damron 8 run (Damron run) 6:21
Second Quarter
VC: Broc Moore 8 run (pass failed) 5:44
Fourth Quarter
M: Dillon Howard 43 pass from Coulter Cleland (pass failed) 9:43
VC: Zach Radabaugh 19 run (pass failed) 7:22
M: Zach Searles 9 pass from Cleland (Cleland run) 2:30
M: Wyatt Hoover 36 pass from Cleland (Connor Imboden pass from Cleland) 0:44
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|VC
|First Downs
|15
|10
|Rushes-Yards
|25-95
|37-140
|Pass Yards
|264
|44
|Total Yards
|359
|188
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-27-0
|3-14-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-60
|6-55
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
RUSHING
M: Jake McElroy 5-33, Coulter Cleland 13-32, Abe Lundy 6-31, Morgan Roberts 1-2.
VC: Elijah Williams 8-68, Broc Moore 11-52, Zayne Karr 8-36, Zach Radabaugh 1-19, Codey Colley 2-12, Braylon Damron 7-(-42).
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 17-27-0 264.
VC: Braylon Damron 3-12-1 44.
RECEIVING
M: Morgan Roberts 7-74, Wyatt Hoover 4-91, Abe Lundy 3-17, Dillon Howard 2-70, Zach Searls 1-9, Jake McElroy 1-3.
VC: Zayne Karr 2-27, Broc Moore 1-20.
Frontier 42, Southern 6
|SHS
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|FHS
|22
|6
|14
|0
|—
|42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
F: 1 run (conversion failed)
F: 74 pass (conversion good)
F: 35 interception return (conversion good)
Second Quarter
F: 1 run (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
S: Chase Bailey 55 run (conversion failed)
F: 4 run (conversion good)
F: 11 run (conversion failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|S
|F
|First Downs
|13
|23
|Rushes-Yards
|33-115
|32-126
|Pass Yards
|21
|262
|Total Yards
|136
|388
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-7-2
|10-16-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|7-72
|Fumbles Lost
|1
|1
RUSHING
S: Chase Bailey 11-74, Josh Stansberry 9-25, Josiah Smith 5-25, Derek Griffith 1-5, Jonah Diddle 5-(-2), Blake Shain 1-(-2).
F: Slade Amos 11-53, J.D. Schmidt 9-39, Noah Barnhart 6-26, Tanner Bills 1-14, Quenton Grayson 1-5, Michael Glover 1-4, Tyler Humphrey 1-(-3).
PASSING
S: Josiah Smith 1-3-1 20, Colton Walker 1-1-0 1, Chase Bailey 0-3-1 0.
F: J.D. Schmidt 9-113-1 252, Ethan Snyder 1-3-0 10.
RECEIVING
S: Colton Walker 1-20, Chase Bailey 1-1.
F: Breckin Hoff 3-110, Tanner Bills 2-69, 20 Slade Amos 2-19, Lucas Cox 1-14, Team 1-1.
Symmes Valley 44, South Gallia 6
|SGHS
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|SVHS
|13
|24
|0
|7
|—
|44
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SV: Josh Ferguson 20 run (Gavan Yates kick)
SV: Luke Leith 6 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SV: Grayson Walsh 20 pass from Leith (kick failed)
SV: Leith 6 run (kick failed)
SV: Ethan Patterson 12 run (kick failed)
SV: Ferguson 71 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SG: Tristan Saber 5 pass from Noah Cremeans (run failed)
SV: Levi Ross 15 run (Yates kick)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|SV
|First Downs
|6
|19
|Rushes-Yards
|29-165
|40-415
|Pass Yards
|-9
|20
|Total Yards
|156
|435
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-5-1
|1-4-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|7-59
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|3-0
RUSHING
SG: E.J. Siders 7-50, Noah Cremeans 12-48, Tristan Saber 6-40.
SV: Josh Ferguson 7-154, Luke Leith 11-135, Sam McCleese 4-52, Ethan Patterson 6-36, Levi Ross 3-19, Derek Crum 2-8, Levi Niece 2-8, Alec Beckett 2-0, Grayson Walsh 1-0, Gary Combs 1-0.
PASSING
SG: Noah Cremeans 1-3-1 5, Tristan Saber 2-2-0 (-14).
SV: Luke Leith 1-3-0 20, Alec Beckett 0-1-0
RECEIVING
SG: Tristan Saber 1-5.
SV: Grayson Walsh 1-20.