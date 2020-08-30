Frontier turns back Tornadoes, 42-6

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio — Ultimately, the Cougars were just too much.

The Southern football team fell to non-conference host Frontier by a 42-6 tally in a Week 1 contest on Friday in Washington County.

The Cougars (1-0) found the end zone in a variety of ways in the opening stanza, with a one-yard run, a 74-yard pass, and a 35-yard pick-six. Two of the FHS two-point conversions were successful, and the hosts took a 22-0 lead into the second period.

Another one-yard touchdown run in the second gave the hosts a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Southern (0-1) had its biggest highlight in the third period, as senior Chase Bailey ran 55 yards for a touchdown, making the score 28-6.

Frontier, however, answered with a pair of touchdown runs capping off the 42-6 win.

FHS held a 23-to-13 advantage in first downs, and a 388-to-136 edge in total offense, including just 126-to-115 on the ground. The hosts were penalized seven times for a total of 72 yards, while the Tornadoes were flagged three times for 20. Southern committed three turnovers, one more than Frontier.

Bailey led the Purple and Gold on the ground with 74 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, to go with one reception for one yard. Josh Stansberry and Josiah Smith had 25 yards a piece on nine and five carries respectively, while Derek Griffith ran once for five yards. Colton Walker — who completed his only pass attempt for a one-yard gain — caught a 20-yard pass from Smith.

Leading Frontier, J.D. Schmidt was 9-of-13 passing for 252 yards, to go with 39 yards on nine carries. Breckin Hoff caught a game-best three passes for 110 yards, while Slade Amos ran 11 times and caught two passes for a total of 72 yards.

Southern makes its second of three straight trips Washington County on Friday, as the Tornadoes take on Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

