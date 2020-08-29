Eagles fall at Caldwell, 34-20

CALDWELL, Ohio — Some ground and pound left the Eagles’ win column hollow and round.

Host Caldwell rushed for 321 yards and built a 26-14 intermission advantage en route to a 34-20 victory over the Eastern football team on Friday night in a Week 1 contest in Noble County.

The Redskins (1-0) didn’t produce a single passing yard in the wire-to-wire triumph, yet still outgained the visiting Eagles (0-1) by a 321-171 margin in total yards — including a sizable 321-143 edge on the ground.

EHS managed to hold the Redskins scoreless in the third and closed to within 26-20 entering the finale, but the hosts tacked on a late score and a successful 2-point conversion while wrapping up the 14-point outcome.

Steve Fitzgerald and Conner Ridenour had first and second half touchdown runs of two yards and 10 yards, respectively.

Blake Newland also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a first half score, with Fitzgerald adding a successful 2-point conversion run that cut the halftime deficit down to a dozen points.

Both teams committed a turnover apiece in the contest, with the Eagles being penalized five times for 50 yards.

Ridenour completed 3-of-10 passes for 28 yards and threw an interception. Ridenour also led the guests with 58 rushing yards on six attempts.

Fitzgerald added nine carries for 43 yards, while Newland contributed 37 yards on seven totes. Fitzgerald led the wideouts with one catch for 14 yards.

Jayden Evans also recovered a fumble for the Green and White in the setback.

Eastern makes its home and Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division debut on Friday when it welcomes Trimble to East Shade River Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Bryan Walters

