Lady Raiders roll past Rock Hill

BIDWELL, Ohio — A happy home opener.

The River Valley volleyball team — which fell in a five-set match at Federal Hocking in Monday’s season opener — rebounded at home on Wednesday, defeating non-conference guest Rock Hill in straight games.

Rock Hill’s only lead in the first game came at 1-0, with River Valley (1-1) scoring the next five points and never looking back en route to the 25-14 win.

After three quick lead changes at the start of the second set, the Silver and Black stretched their lead to as many as 12 points on their way to the 25-15 victory.

The Redwomen led initially in the finale, but the Lady Raiders took the Game 3 lead at 6-5 as part of an 8-0 run. RHHS never regained the edge, as RVHS sealed the sweep with a 25-13 win.

River Valley had a serve percentage of 83.6, to go with a 65.9 side-out percentage. Meanwhile, Rock Hill recorded a 72.7 serve percentage and a 35.6 side-out percentage.

Leading the Lady Raiders, Jaden Bradley and Mikenzi Pope had nine service points apiece, with six and three aces respectively. Taylor Huck and Hannah Jacks had eight points apiece, with six and two aces respectively, while Alexis Hogan finished with six points and three aces. Malerie Stanley marked two points in the win, while Madison Hall and Lauren Ragan recorded a point apiece, with an ace by Hall.

Whitney Howard led the guests with five points and two aces, followed by Lainey Parker with four points. Tallyn McFann and Shaylin Matney had to points apiece, with an ace by McFann, while Paige Watson earned one point on an ace.

At the net, Jacks led River Valley with 11 kills and a block. Pope claimed four kills, while Bradley, Huck and Hall had two each. Gracee Wamsley, Javan Gardner and Sydnee Runyon earned a kill apiece, with Wamsley also picking up a block in the win.

Bradley recorded team-highs of seven assists and eight digs for the Lady Raiders, with the team recording 17 total digs.

Danielle Aikers led RHHS at the net with four kills and a block. McFann had the team’s other kill, while Howard led the defense with nine of the team’s 36 digs.

These teams are slated to meet again in Lawrence County on Sept. 14.

