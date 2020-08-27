Lancers win at Forest Hills

GLOUSTER, Ohio — And just like that, there’s a competition for the league title again.

Belpre was handed its first league loss as the Federal Hocking golf team claimed a 3-stroke victory over the field Wednesday during the third of six Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matches hosted by Trimble at Forest Hills Golf Course in Athens County.

The Lancers — now 12-3 overall at the midway point — crawled back to within two losses of the Golden Eagles (14-1) after shooting a winning tally of 161. BHS ended up being the overall runner-up with a 164.

Waterford (7-8) finished third overall with a 173 and moved to within two losses of Southern (9-6) for third place. The Tornadoes were fourth on Wednesday with a 175.

Eastern (2-13) placed fifth with a 193, while the host Tomcats (1-14) were last with an even team tally of 200.

Mitchell Roush of FHHS won medalist honors with a 1-over par round effort of 35. Teammate Mason Jackson, Jacob Ferrier of Belpre and Ethan Short of Eastern all shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 38.

Tanner Lisle paced SHS with a 41, followed by Ryan Laudermilt with a 43 and David Shaver with a 45. Jacob Milliron completed the Southern tally with a 46, while Lance Stewart and Aaron Vance respectively added scores of 47 and 55.

Colton McDaniel followed Short for EHS with a 46. Jacob Spencer and Cooper Schagel completed the Eagle scoring with respective efforts of 48 and 61.

Gavin Brooker led Waterford with a 39 and Zach North paced Trimble with a 42.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

FEDERAL HOCKING (161): Mitchell Roush 35, Mason Jackson 38, Collin Jarvis 42, Wes Carpenter 46, Andrew Airhart 55, Zane Buckley 62.

BELPRE (164): Jacob Ferrier 38, Jacob Smeeks 40, Connor Copeland 42, Matt Deems 48, Jake Alkire 52, Blake Church 44.

WATERFORD (173): Gavin Brooker 39, Ryan Hendershot 43, Braxton Leister 44, Peyton Powers 47, Will Huck 51, Mason Thomas 51.

SOUTHERN (175): Tanner Lisle 41, Ryan Laudermilt 43, David Shaver 45, Jacob Milliron 46, Lance Stewart 47, Aaron Vance 55.

EASTERN (193): Ethan Short 38, Colton McDaniel 46, Jacob Spencer 48, Cooper Schagel 61.

TRIMBLE (200): Zach Norris 42, Matt Reed 45, Silas Andrews 55, Gage Schoonover 58, Cheyenne Williams 64.

Belpre maintains TVC Hocking lead at midway point

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

