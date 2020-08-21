Blue Angels win Cliffside tri-match

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An all-around win.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team posted the top three individual rounds and ultimately rolled to a 10-shot victory over visiting Logan and Jackson on Thursday during a non-conference tri-match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The host Blue Angels ended up recording half of the top eight individual scores while cruising to a winning tally of 185. Logan ended up second with a 195, while the Ironladies wrapped up the standings with a 221.

Lilly Rees led GAHS and won medalist honors with a 7-over par round of 44. Teammates Maddi Meadows and Avery Minton shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 45.

Abby Hammons completed the winning tally with a 51. Emma Hammons and Kylee Cook also added respective scores of 55 and 65 for the Blue Angels.

Ashley Aldridge and Lauren Johnson paced the Lady Chieftains with matching efforts of 46, with Tessa Luicart and Lia Poling completing the team score with respective rounds of 47 and 56.

Lauren Begley and Jaiden Pippen also carded respective scores of 69 and 76 for LHS.

Madeline Lewis led Jackson with a 46, followed by Kaltra Woltz and Libby Allison with respective efforts of 51 and 61. Makenna Folden completed the JHS tally with a 63.

Isabella Scully-Tenpenny and Schuler Murray also shot a 64 and 68 for Jackson.

