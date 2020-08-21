Revised W.Va. football schedules

With kickoff less than two weeks away, it appears that everything is once again in place on the southern side of the Ohio River.

Point Pleasant, Wahama and Hannan have all tweaked and completed their respective fall football schedules for the 2020 campaign, barring any possible changes brought along during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Marshall and West Virginia have made replacements to their respective slates as well, although the Thundering Herd could still possibly add another non-conference opponent to the schedule.

Here’s a brief look at some of the major changes to the football schedules within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Point Pleasant went from having nine games to eight games with the loss of Gallia Academy after Ohio reduced its regular season down to six weeks.

The Big Blacks now open the 2020 campaign at home against Oak Glen on Friday, Sept. 4. PPHS won’t play again until three weeks later when it welcomes Lincoln County on Sept. 25.

Wahama also had to replace an opponent on its schedule due to Ohio’s shortened regular season. The White Falcons now open the year at Weirton Madonna on Friday, Sept. 4, instead of hosting Southern on that same original date.

Instead of hosting Parkersburg Catholic in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 4, Hannan will now welcome Clay-Battelle in Week 1.

Marshall had its Aug. 29 opener at East Carolina moved back to Saturday, Sept. 12. The Herd now opens the year at home against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Marshall lost original non-conference games against Ohio and Boise State due to leagues shutting down fall sports, but MU did pick up a home matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The entire Conference USA East Division — Marshall’s specific division — will be one opponent short as Old Dominion recently decided to postpone fall sports.

The Thundering Herd was originally slated to finish the regular season at ODU on Nov. 28.

West Virginia still has its original home opener against Eastern Kentucky slated for Sept. 12, but that was the only game that survived in its original place.

When the Big 12 decided to go to a 9-conference game plus-1 scenario, the league also redid the entire league docket.

The Mountaineers now open Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they travel to Oklahoma State before facing Baylor a week later in their league home opener.

WVU and Marshall also benefit from playing six of their 10 scheduled games this year in their respective home stadiums.

Here’s a look at the updated football schedules on the West Virginia side of the OVP area.

POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 vs. Oak Glen 7:30 9-25 vs. Lincoln County 7:30 10-2 at Bluefield 7:30 10-9 vs. Keyser 7:30 10-16 at Wyoming East 7:30 10-23 at Man 7:30 10-30 at Ripley 7:30 11-6 vs. Winfield 7:30

WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 at Madonna 7:30 9-11 vs. Ritchie County 7:30 9-18 vs. Gilmer County 7:30 9-25 at Hannan 7:30 10-2 at Hundred 7:30 10-9 at Ravenswood 7:30 10-16 vs. Wirt County 7:30 10-23 at Calhoun County 7:30 10-30 at Federal Hocking 7:30 11-6 vs. Buffalo 7:30

HANNAN WILDCATS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 vs. Clay-Battelle 7 p.m. 9-11 at Tug Valley 7:30 9-18 vs. Trinity Christian 7:30 9-25 vs. Wahama 7:30 10-2 vs. Federal Hocking 7:30 10-9 at Sherman 7:30 10-16 at Montcalm 7 p.m. 10-23 vs. Van 7:30 10-30 at Manchester 7:30 11-6 at Tolsia 7:30

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Date Opponent 9-5 vs. Eastern Kentucky 9-12 at East Carolina 9-19 vs. Appalachian State 10-3 vs. Rice 10-10 at Western Kentucky 10-17 at Louisiana Tech 10-24 vs. Florida Atlantic 10-31 at Florida International 11-14 vs. Middle Tennessee State 11-21 vs. Charlotte

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Date Opponent 9-12 vs. Eastern Kentucky 9-26 at Oklahoma State 10-3 vs. Baylor 10-17 vs. Kansas 10-24 at Texas Tech 10-31 vs. Kansas State 11-7 at Texas 11-14 vs. Texas Christian 11-28 vs. Oklahoma 12-5 at Iowa State

