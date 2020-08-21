Wahama 4th at LKC Invitational

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — The defending Class A state champions certainly looked the part Thursday.

The St. Marys golf team claimed a 7-shot victory over the field during the 11-team Little Kanawha Conference Invitational held at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Wirt County.

The Blue Devils received a solid 1-2 punch that resulted in a pair of the top four individual scores on the day while rolling to a winning tally of 328.

Ritchie County was the overall runner-up with a 335, with Roane County (354) and Wahama (386) completing the top four positions in the field.

Williamson was fifth with a 416 and Calhoun County followed in with a 435. Gilmer County (437) edged out Webster County (440) for the seventh spot.

Braxton County, Ravenswood and Parkersburg Catholic also competed, but none of the three schools had enough participants for a team finish.

Grant Barnhart of St. Marys claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par effort of 77. Teammate Brandon Lawhorn joined Logan Hilkey of Ritchie County and Emerson Simons of Roane County for runner-up honors with identical rounds of 78.

Connor Ingels paced the White Falcons with an 84, followed by Brycen Bumgarner with a 96 and Ethan Gray with a 98.

Ethan Mitchell completed the Wahama scoring with a 108, while Mattie Ohlinger added a 114 as well.

The following is the list of scores for every participant, by team, at the event.

ST MARYS (328): Grant Barnhart 77, Brandon Lawhorn 78, Ethan Bennett 86, Brayden Hall 87, Kyle Jones 96.

RITCHIE COUNTY (335): Logan Hilkey 78, Anthony Rader 80, Dalton Edwards 85, Andrew Freeman 92, Gavin Britton 115.

ROANE COUNTY (354): Emerson Simons 78, Garret Simon 85, Cole Ellis 93, Bryson Watson 98, J.W. Stover 100.

WAHAMA (386): Connor Ingels 84, Brycen Bumgarner 96, Ethan Gray 98, Ethan Mitchell 108, Mattie Ohlinger 114.

WILLIAMSON (416): William Barniak 97, Trevor Powell 103, Payton Stevens 106, Maggie Siley 110, Logan Borkowski 116.

CALHOUN COUNTY (435): Chase Blair 101, Jaden Swearington 108, Josie Montgomery 112, Landen Bennett 114, Drue Good 117.

GILMER COUNTY (437): Adam Stewart 83, James Mohr 98, Logan Arden 126, Mya Hough 130.

WEBSTER COUNTY (440): Reese Williams 100, Zac Carpenter 100, Colton Short 104, Cody Carpenter 136.

BRAXTON COUNTY (N/S): Liston 100, Dobbins 107, Criner 113.

RAVENSWOOD (N/S): Cameron Taylor 94, Jacob Coberly 102, Mason Freeman 140.

PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC (N/S): Blake Lewis 86.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

