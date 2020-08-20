Belpre wins again at Oxbow

BELPRE, Ohio — They defended the fort … and gained a big advantage because of it.

The Belpre golf team extended its early lead while remaining unbeaten in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division standings on Wednesday following a 16-stroke victory over the field at the second of six league matches held at Oxbow Golf Course in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles (10-0) posted the top three individual scores overall while cruising to a winning tally of 163 on their home course.

Southern (7-3) — which finished third in the season opener — claimed runner-up honors with a 179, allowing the Tornadoes to move into a second place tie in the seasonal standings.

Federal Hocking (7-3) was third overall at Oxbow with a 185, while Waterford (4-6) ended up fourth with a 191. Trimble (1-9) was fifth with a final score of 233. Eastern (1-9) had only three golfers and did not record a team score.

Connor Copeland of Belpre won medalist honors with a 4-over par effort of 39 on the front nine. Teammates Jacob Smeeks and Matt Deems shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 40.

Lance Stewart paced SHS with a 43 and Ryan Laudermilt followed with a 44. Jacob Milliron and Tanner Lisle completed the Southern tally with matching efforts of 46.

David Shaver and Aaron Vance also added respective rounds of 48 and 62 for the Tornadoes.

Ethan Short led the Eagles with a 46, with Colton McDaniels following with a 48. Cooper Schagle also shot a 66 for EHS.

Mitchell Roush paced the Lancers with a 41 and Ryan Hendershot led the Wildcats with a 45. Zach North led the Tomcats with a 49.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (163): Connor Copeland 39, Jacob Smeeks 40, Matt Deems 40, Jake Alkire 44, Blake Church 45, Tyce Church 46.

SOUTHERN (179): Lance Stewart 43, Ryan Laudermilt 44, Jacob Milliron 46, Tanner Lisle 46, David Shaver 48, Aaron Vance 62.

FEDERAL HOCKING (185): Mitchell Roush 41, Mason Jackson 42, Collin Jarvis 45, Andrew Airhart 57, Zane Buckley 63, Lane Smith 69.

WATERFORD (191): Ryan Hendershot 45, Braxton Leister 48, Gavim Brooker 49, Will Huck 49, Peyton Powers 49, Brett Colyer 51.

TRIMBLE (233): Zach North 49, Matt Reed 57, Gage Schoonover 62, Silas Andrews 65, Cheyenne Williams 70.

EASTERN (NS): Ethan Short 46, Colton McDaniels 48, Cooper Schagle 66.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

