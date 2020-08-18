Blue Devils top Fairland at Guyan CC

PEA RIDGE, W.Va. — Those road trips are a bit easier to make after a victory.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team notched a double-digit victory over host Fairland on Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Cabell County.

The Blue Devils posted a winning tally of 174, finishing 10 shots ahead of the host Dragons (184). Clayton Thomas of Fairland won medalist honors with a 3-under par round of 33 on the front nine.

Laith Hamid paced GAHS with a 38, followed by Cooper Davis with a 43 and Hunter Cook with a 46. Beau Johnson completed the winning tally with a 47.

Cody Bowman and Carson Call also added respective efforts of 48 and 52 for the Blue Devils.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.