2020 revised OVC football schedules

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Conference officially released the new football schedule for all of its eight members on Tuesday following the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s decision to reduce the regular season from a normal 10-game slate down to six contests.

Gallia Academy will face every team except Chesapeake in the Ohio Valley Conference over the course of the regular season, with the opening game now slated at home against South Point on Friday, Aug. 28.

GAHS then travels to Ironton in Week 2 before coming home again to face Rock Hill on Sept. 11. The Blue Devils complete the back half of the regular season at Coal Grove (Sept. 18) and at Portsmouth (Oct. 2), with the final home game at Memorial Field slated in between against Fairland on Sept. 25.

Besides Chesapeake, Gallia Academy had games against Meigs, Point Pleasant and Western Brown removed from its original 2020 football schedule.

The Chesapeake game will be made up if GAHS is eliminated from the playoffs before the 10-week window expires, therefore completing the full OVC slate.

All games still on Gallia Academy’s schedule are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Below is a list of all eight teams and their revised schedules.

GALLIA ACADEMY

8-28 vs. South Point

9-4 at Ironton

9-11 vs. Rock Hill

9-18 at Coal Grove

9-25 vs. Fairland

10-2 at Portsmouth

FAIRLAND

8-28 vs. Chesapeake

9-4 vs. Coal Grove

9-11 at Portsmouth

9-18 vs. South Point

9-25 at Gallia Academy

10-2 at Rock Hill

ROCK HILL

8-28 at Coal Grove

9-4 vs. Chesapeake

9-11 at Gallia Academy

9-18 vs. Ironton

9-25 at South Point

10-2 vs. Fairland

PORTSMOUTH

8-28 vs. Ironton

9-4 at South Point

9-11 vs. Fairland

9-18 at Chesapeake

9-25 at Coal Grove

10-2 vs. Gallia Academy

CHESAPEAKE

8-28 at Fairland

9-4 at Rock Hill

9-11 at South Point

9-18 vs. Portsmouth

9-25 vs. Ironton

10-2 vs. Coal Grove

IRONTON

8-28 at Portsmouth

9-4 vs. Gallia Academy

9-11 vs. Coal Grove

9-18 at Rock Hill

9-25 at Chesapeake

10-2 vs. South Point

SOUTH POINT

8-28 at Gallia Academy

9-4 vs. Portsmouth

9-11 vs. Chesapeake

9-18 at Fairland

9-25 vs. Rock Hill

10-2 at Ironton

COAL GROVE

8-28 vs. Rock Hill

9-4 at Fairland

9-11 at Ironton

9-18 vs. Gallia Academy

9-25 vs. Portsmouth

10-2 at Chesapeake

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy sophomore Briar Williams (1) hauls in a pass during the first half of a Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinal playoff contest against Waverly at Raidiger Field on Nov. 12, 2019, in Waverly, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_11.12-GA-Williams.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Briar Williams (1) hauls in a pass during the first half of a Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinal playoff contest against Waverly at Raidiger Field on Nov. 12, 2019, in Waverly, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.