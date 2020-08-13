2020 revised OVC football schedules

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Conference officially released the new football schedule for all of its eight members on Tuesday following the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s decision to reduce the regular season from a normal 10-game slate down to six contests.
Gallia Academy will face every team except Chesapeake in the Ohio Valley Conference over the course of the regular season, with the opening game now slated at home against South Point on Friday, Aug. 28.
GAHS then travels to Ironton in Week 2 before coming home again to face Rock Hill on Sept. 11. The Blue Devils complete the back half of the regular season at Coal Grove (Sept. 18) and at Portsmouth (Oct. 2), with the final home game at Memorial Field slated in between against Fairland on Sept. 25.
Besides Chesapeake, Gallia Academy had games against Meigs, Point Pleasant and Western Brown removed from its original 2020 football schedule.
The Chesapeake game will be made up if GAHS is eliminated from the playoffs before the 10-week window expires, therefore completing the full OVC slate.
All games still on Gallia Academy’s schedule are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Below is a list of all eight teams and their revised schedules.
GALLIA ACADEMY
8-28 vs. South Point
9-4 at Ironton
9-11 vs. Rock Hill
9-18 at Coal Grove
9-25 vs. Fairland
10-2 at Portsmouth
FAIRLAND
8-28 vs. Chesapeake
9-4 vs. Coal Grove
9-11 at Portsmouth
9-18 vs. South Point
9-25 at Gallia Academy
10-2 at Rock Hill
ROCK HILL
8-28 at Coal Grove
9-4 vs. Chesapeake
9-11 at Gallia Academy
9-18 vs. Ironton
9-25 at South Point
10-2 vs. Fairland
PORTSMOUTH
8-28 vs. Ironton
9-4 at South Point
9-11 vs. Fairland
9-18 at Chesapeake
9-25 at Coal Grove
10-2 vs. Gallia Academy
CHESAPEAKE
8-28 at Fairland
9-4 at Rock Hill
9-11 at South Point
9-18 vs. Portsmouth
9-25 vs. Ironton
10-2 vs. Coal Grove
IRONTON
8-28 at Portsmouth
9-4 vs. Gallia Academy
9-11 vs. Coal Grove
9-18 at Rock Hill
9-25 at Chesapeake
10-2 vs. South Point
SOUTH POINT
8-28 at Gallia Academy
9-4 vs. Portsmouth
9-11 vs. Chesapeake
9-18 at Fairland
9-25 vs. Rock Hill
10-2 at Ironton
COAL GROVE
8-28 vs. Rock Hill
9-4 at Fairland
9-11 at Ironton
9-18 vs. Gallia Academy
9-25 vs. Portsmouth
10-2 at Chesapeake
